I always like this time of year when fall fruits become abundant. Be it the apple or pear to eat out of hand or to use as the basis of pies and cakes, it’s a sure sign that fall has arrived. I have never been wild about taking a big bite out of an apple. But give me a slice of apple tart or pie, and I am happy.
The apple is one of the first fruits to be cultivated and is now the most important fruit in Europe, North America and other temperate regions of the northern and southern hemispheres. There are about 7,000 named varieties of apples, although only a few are of commercial or historical importance.
The large, luscious-looking sweet apple we are all familiar with is a cultivated one that has changed from the tiny sour crabapple of its wild ancestors. The development of the cultivated apple consisted of selecting trees with large fruits and evolving them to produce even larger fruits.
The main ancestor of the modern apple is the common crabapple, which still grows wild in the Caucasus (region of Russia). Food historians say that these apples have been eaten for 8,000 years. By 2,000 B.C., these crabapple trees were producing larger apples.
The first written mention of apples is said to be in “The Odyssey” by the Greek writer Homer. However, the word he used for this round fruit was “melon,” a word used by the Greeks for any round fruit.
During classic times, it was discovered how to produce apples of a consistent variety by taking cuttings of one tree and grafting them onto another. Thus, it is possible that two or three varieties of apples from Roman times have survived.
The Romans cultivated many new varieties of apples, which were originally from the eastern half of the vast Roman Empire. The results of these “fruitful” experiments were spread throughout Europe as the Roman forces increased the boundaries of the Empire, moving northward until it reached its furthest outpost — England. With the fall of the Roman Empire, people lost interest in fruit and vegetable cultivation during the Dark Ages.
However, in medieval times, fruit cultivation again became firmly established, and by the 13th century, several varieties of apples had come into existence. The English were the most avid apple fans and propagated many new varieties.
In Britain, apples are still classified as eating or cooking apples. If they are eating apples, the fruit is classified as a dessert apple having a nutty flavor that pairs well with port wine — a must for dessert in British households.
The first English settlers in America brought apple seedlings with them. Every farm had at least one or two apple trees. The settlers felt that the apple trees offered them a sense of stability and reminded them of the old country. Thus, by the beginning of the 1700s, there were nearly a hundred varieties of apples growing in the colonies from Georgia to New England.
No fruit was more important to pioneer life than the apple. A valuable addition to the pioneers’ limited diet of pork and corn, apples could be used in many different ways — eaten fresh, cooked, dried or fermented for cider, applejack and vinegar. In this country, apples are judged more on their appearance. Red varieties are preferred. However, today most apples have a dual purpose — for eating or cooking.
From early times, drying preserved apples. The usual method in medieval Europe was to peel and core the apples and dry them whole, threaded on strings.
Whenever I think about or talk about apples, I am reminded of one of the most beloved apple lovers. He was John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed, who left a trail of apple orchards throughout Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. Born in Massachusetts in 1774, he was a vegetarian and a religious disciple of Emmanuel Swendenborg, a Swedish mystic and philosopher. Chapman spent 40 years in the wilderness planting apple trees and preaching the Gospel. He is said to have gone barefoot most of the time, clad only in a rude coffee sack.
Chapman, carrying a spade and a burlap bag of apple seeds, began planting and pruning apple trees throughout the Ohio Valley at the age of 27. This strangely clothed visionary was seen wandering through the countryside planting apple orchards in whatever fertile areas he could find. On return trips to these areas, he tended and transplanted the young trees so that even the most primitive cabin had an orchard surrounding it.
He traveled alone, carrying his kitchen, an inverted saucepan, on his head. Chapman never married, but he hoped that for his life of celibacy, he would be granted two wives in heaven. He preached that “fruit is next to religion.”
Although apple trees are most often propagated by grafting, Johnny Appleseed denounced this method of cultivation as sinful. He grew his trees only from seed, most of which he obtained from the waste material of the cider presses in western Pennsylvania.
Almost a hundred years later than Johnny Appleseed, one of the nation’s most famous apples, the Red Delicious, was first discovered in Iowa by Jesse Hiatt, a farmer in Madison County. In the late 1860s, he found an unknown apple seedling in his orchard and cut it down. The next year it came up again, stronger than before, and Hiatt decided that if the tree were so determined to live, he would nurture it. When the tree began to bear, however, the apples did not resemble any other variety. They were strawberry-colored, streaked with dark red, and very sweet and flavorful.
For years, Hiatt took samples of his mysterious apples, which he called Hawkeyes, to various horticultural shows. In 1893, Hiatt entered four Hawkeyes in a competition in Louisiana, Missouri, sponsored by Stark Nurseries. The apples won first prize, and Stark Nurseries negotiated the propagating rights for the trees. The apple was renamed Red Delicious.
This is my favorite apple recipe.
Upside-Down Apple Tart
» 8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter or margarine
» 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
» 2 teaspoons sugar
» ½ cup ground almonds
» 1 egg yolk
» 3 tablespoons ice water
Cut the butter into the flour in a bowl until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Stir in the almonds and sugar. Combine the egg yolk and water and slowly stir into the flour mixture with a fork. Stir well to combine. Then, using your hands, shape the dough into a ball. Place the dough between two large sheets of plastic wrap and, with a rolling pin, roll the dough 1 inch larger than a 9-inch round cake pan. Carefully place the dough in the refrigerator to chill for 20 minutes, while preparing the apples.
Apple Topping
» 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
» ¼ cup sugar
» 5 large tart apples, peeled, cored and sliced very thin
» ½ teaspoon cinnamon
» ½ teaspoon nutmeg
» Whipped cream, for garnish
Place the butter and sugar in a 9-inch round cake pan and melt the mixture over low heat. Continue cooking, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the mixture is a light golden brown. Remove from heat, cool slightly, and add the apple slices, making sure that the top is reasonably flat. Sprinkle the apples with the cinnamon and nutmeg.
Unwrap the pastry and fit it over the apples, tucking the edges under the crust. Bake in a preheated 400° F. oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the crust is lightly browned.
After removing the tart from the oven, immediately turn it upside down on a serving plate. Leave the pan on the tart for a few minutes to let all of the juice permeate the crust. Serve warm or cool with whipped cream, if desired. Serves 8.
