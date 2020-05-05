Although fresh asparagus is available fresh all year, May is the official asparagus month in many European countries. Fresh asparagus in European markets means the winter is over and our fresh vegetables are here.
Asparagus is featured in many dishes — including even ice cream, as we discovered one May in Holland. Although I like asparagus, I’ll skip the green ice cream.
Asparagus is the fifth-most-popular vegetable in the United States. It is a member of the lily of the valley family. The name comes from a Greek word meaning “stalk” or “shoot.” It is thought to be native to the eastern Mediterranean lands and Asia Minor, where it still grows wild.
Asparagus spread to Europe as early as 200 B.C. Tomb art shows that the Egyptians ate wild asparagus no larger than a child’s forefinger. Apparently, it also grew wild along the Nile, because it was not domesticated until the Romans found out how to cultivate it several centuries later. They cooked it al dente, so that the stalks remained crisp. The Romans wrote down directions for growing and drying this vegetable.
Most of the ancient civilizations preferred wild asparagus, because they believed it had a superior taste. The Greeks, for example, cherished the wild asparagus plant, which grew larger in that area of the Mediterranean. The Greeks named it “aspharagos,” meaning “as long as one’s throat.” The name was conferred on these slender spears because overeager Greek diners often swallowed the whole spear.
Some wild asparagus still can be found in Italy and occasionally in the United States. Since birds are great transmitters of asparagus seeds, wild asparagus frequently can be found near the cultivated variety.
The history of asparagus between the ancient civilizations and the 17th century is obscure. Asparagus was grown in France and is mentioned in English botanical writings of the 16th century. The English developed a fondness of eating asparagus raw.
Many centuries later, European settlers brought asparagus roots with them to the eastern U.S. coastal areas. As pioneers traveled west, they took asparagus stalks along. Asparagus became known as grass, or sparrow grass. Even today, the wholesale vegetable trade calls asparagus “grass.”
There are different regional tastes in asparagus. Americans like green asparagus and tend to prefer the thicker stalks. The French, Belgians, Germans and central Europeans prefer large snow-white stalks, which are milder in flavor. European tastes are apparently changing, however, as an article in this months Kochen und Geniessen, a German gourmet magazine to which I subscribe, features both green and white asparagus. The purple-tipped green variety of asparagus is favored in Italy.
Green and white asparagus are both from the same plant. The difference is achieved by different cultivation methods. Green asparagus is cut after the shoots have risen above ground to the height the grower desires. White asparagus, on the other hand, is kept from sunlight by repeatedly mounding soil over the stalk as it grows.
There is also a more exotic variety of white asparagus with purple-tinged heads. These asparagus stalks receive some sunlight, causing the variation in color. The French favor lilac asparagus.
Most asparagus stalks, even some green asparagus stalks, are white at the bottom. This results from the fact that most asparagus is harvested with a special knife that cuts the stalks below ground level.
Especially prized is the variety of asparagus that yields very thick, white, fleshy stalks that are incredibly tender. This variety is grown in little individual mounds, and stalks are cut when only the green tip shows, so that the stalks are still white. Among the virtues of asparagus is that it not only tastes excellent with any kind of food, but is equally good hot, lukewarm or cold.
In Europe, asparagus is usually peeled before cooking to remove the tough outer fibers. It is often eaten with the fingers down to its last morsel. To avoid finger-eating, Europeans started using asparagus tongs, which were invented in 1815. They are still available in some tabletop stores in Europe. Americans tend to peel the larger stalks, and most of the time we cut our asparagus and eat it with a fork
The Asian influence on American cuisine has made stir-fried asparagus popular, not only in a main dish but also as an accompaniment to grilled meats. We also use asparagus in soups, quiches, frittatas and salads. As a main vegetable, it is frequently just steamed and then topped with a hollandaise sauce or melted butter.
You can either cook asparagus or eat the tender shoots without cooking. Asparagus pairs well with a cheese sauce and ham. The following recipe is one of my favorites.
Scalloped Asparagus
» 1 bunch asparagus (about 2½ pounds)
» 6 tablespoons butter or margarine
» ¾ cup soft bread crumbs
» ¼ cup flour
» ½ teaspoon salt
» ½ paprika
» ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
» ¼ teaspoon pepper
» 2 cups milk
» 1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese
» 1/4 cup sliced stuffed olives
Wash the asparagus stalks and cut them into 2-inch pieces. Cook in boiling water until barely tender. Drain and put into a shallow baking dish. Then, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a saucepan with the crumbs. Blend in the flour and seasonings. Gradually stir in the rest of the milk and cook over low heat until thickened, stirring constantly. Add the cheese and olives and stir until cheese is melted. Pour over asparagus and top with the crumbs. Bake in a preheated 375 degree oven for 15 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
