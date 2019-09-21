Starting Friday, Hoopla 2019 will bring three days of music, brews, camping and outdoor activities to Devils Backbone Brewing Company.
Friday’s musical lineup includes Ripe, The Judy Chops, The Rad Trads, Robert Walter’s 20th Congress, Jon Stickley Trio, Larry Keel Explosion, Indecision and Kat Wright.
On Saturday, fans can hear CAAMP, The Motet, Gold Top County Ramblers, The Wooks, Los Colognes, Jonah Tolchin, Dangermuffin, Aaron Lee Tasjan, The Brook & The Bluff and The Fritz.
The Sept. 29 schedule includes Ona, John R. Miller & The Engine Lights, Dharma Bombs, Sarah White, and Argo McKinley and The Lonesome Sound.
Hoopla Adventures are daily activities to keep fans connected with the Roseland venue’s picturesque Nelson County mountain setting. Look for a pop-up beer tasting in the meadow, a guided Appalachian Trail hike, a bike ride to a cider tasting at Bold Rock Hard Cider and a local brewery tour; check out all the options at dbbrewingcompany.com. New this year: online pre-registration for these events isn’t necessary.
Fans also can take part in tie-dye workshops or learn how to make flower crowns.
Camping options are available for music fans who’d like to spend the weekend. Check the website to select the camping package that is best for your particular camper, RV, trailer or tent setup.
Plenty of local food options will be available on the premises. A family activity area awaits for children ages 12 and younger, who get in for free; Little Planets will provide entertaining activities there for children.
Tickets range from $150 to $85, and fans can customize their visits by choosing among several three-day or two-day packages. Don’t forget to bring your bike to get back and forth to all the activities, but plan to leave pets, drones and alcohol at home. (Service animals, of course, are welcome.) Learn more at dbbrewingcompany.com.
