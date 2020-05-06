The year is 2020 and Sadie Dupuis, self-proclaimed “frontdemon” of Speedy Ortiz and sad13, still has a Verizon ringback tone. What once was “The Hamster Dance” has been switched back to the classical Verizon default song.
“I think it’s only funny to have a ringback tone if it’s a sick song,” she said.
The last time Dupuis played in Charlottesville was with Speedy Ortiz, at the Tea Bazaar. She was originally scheduled to perform at The Southern with Diet Cig in June as sad13, but the tour got canceled due to the pandemic. The canceled date would have been the first time she had performed in Charlottesville under that moniker.
Like many musicians, Dupuis is fielding this new sort of “normal” in her own way.
“It’s so up in the air; what will be safe, and how soon it will be safe. I feel like a lot of musicians, Diet Cig included, and certainly me, are trying to do the best they can in a strange, uncertain situation. It’s certainly a bummer not to tour, but I would say in the grand scheme of things impacted by this pandemic, it’s sort of a lower stakes,” she said.
Despite not being able to tour, there are still plenty of ways to connect fans with music, and to connect with music in general without putting people at risk, like playing solo.
“I hate playing solo. I wouldn’t do it in real life, even for stupid amounts of money. The few times I’ve done it have been for a charity that I think is really important, or I’m feeling emotionally weak on the day that they ask me, so I say yes. I really won’t ever play solo. People have been asking me to do livestreams and stuff like that,” Dupuis said.
In light of that, she’s been finding other ways to “be present and connect with people.” Instead of livestreaming, she’s done a lot of poetry readings live, on Zoom and on Instagram.
“I’ve certainly been working on a lot of home recording. I’ve been contributing to compilations and giving guest vocals and guitars to other peoples’ songs.”
One day, she might learn to like playing solo. In the interim, she’s been keeping busy with music, but not so much in the playing-solo way.
She also runs a record label called Wax Nine. A few weeks ago, the label launched a poetry journal that pays poets each week for publication.
“Poets are drastically underpaid, if they’re ever compensated at all. That was before all of this happened. Most of my friends are poets who work in other jobs, and they’ve been completely cut off from their income, pretty much like all of us, so I’m excited to be able to do a little project that helps people get paid.”
The pandemic has taken a toll on a lot of people’s mental health. Dupuis admitted that it has been hard for her to handle these feelings that have come up in these weird times.
“I am one of those people who is really bad at coping with my feelings head-on. If I have grief or anything going on with depression, I just work like crazy. I’ve been keeping busier probably more than is healthy. I’m thankful I have a great therapist who is doing telehealth sessions.”
One of the ways she copes is by working on projects, especially projects that help other people. Everyone’s circumstances are different and everyone deals with the grief, anxiety and stress in his or her own way. Dupuis finds it hard to give prescriptive advice on coping, just because of how unprecedented this event is.
“I wish it was easier for me to offer advice, but I don’t know anyone who is feeling good right now. I think we’re all dealing with the stress and grief and anxiety of this in different ways.”
Taking on projects in service of other people like people currently incarcerated, people detained by ICE and people experiencing homelessness have been therapeutic for her.
Some of those projects include releasing a song for the Releasing Aging People in Prisons campaign. It helps her have some sort of control over any of this.
“Hopefully, we can all find something that gives us a sense of purpose. And if you can’t right now, it’s totally OK to shut down. We all grieve in different ways, and that’s what we’re all doing right now,” she said.
It’s good to talk about these feelings and emotions. For as long as she can remember, Dupuis has struggled with depression. She’s been in and out of therapy, and she has learned ways to cope with those feelings.
Even sipping on some tea with apple cider vinegar helps her stay calm throughout the chaos. She was almost out of all of the “good teas” that she enjoyed before all of this started. She placed an order with Harney Teas for the tins she enjoys the best.
“There’s some teas in my collection that I must have carried between five different apartments. I’m not a hoarder, but I’m going to get there someday because I won’t throw anything out. I guess I knew somewhere deep in my mind at some point that there’d be a stay-at-home order,” she joked.
Despite that, she said she’s not good at being kind to herself as a form of self-care, and that’s why she’s got a good therapist to talk to about these things.
Looking ahead to the future, she’s not sure what will happen, especially when it comes to performing at smaller venues and DIY venues. Once it’s safe to do things, she and her bandmates will be happy to do that in whatever venue makes sense.
“I think it’s going to be a real reshifting of the kinds of venues and performance spaces that are prioritized. I think community art spaces are going to play an important role in reinvigorating artistic life.”
Will artists start to embrace smaller venues? She hopes so. Even though she loves playing a weird flower shop as much as she loves playing larger venues, she knows that not every band comes from a background like hers where they know how to do these things.
“It might be a big re-educational experience for a lot of touring artists, hopefully in a good way!”
