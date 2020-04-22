This spring was supposed to be a celebratory one for Grant Frazier.
A long-awaited walk down the Lawn with his classmates was going to be a big part of it. Frazier is graduating from the University of Virginia this spring with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish; he minored in biology. In the fall, he planned to be back at UVa to dive into work on his master’s in public health.
But although closures designed to protect people from the spread of COVID-19 ended his final semester early, he’s moving forward with his music career. Instead of a sentimental trail of lasts, he has decided to find some firsts to embrace.
“I’m trying to see the positives in all this,” said Frazier, whose new album, “In This Moment,” is set for a May 22 release. Produced by songwriter and producer Daniel Levi Goans, frontman of Lowland Hum, the album will be released on a variety of streaming platforms, including Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.
Frazier’s health studies have helped him keep a season of disappointments and rapid changes in perspective.
“It was definitely a tough thing to take in at first, knowing that I wouldn’t be able to finish the semester with my friends,” Frazier said. “Seeing that graduation was going to be canceled was a punch to the stomach. But people’s health was first and foremost. I think having a little bit of knowledge and understanding gives you that helpful perspective that maybe other people wouldn’t have.”
The upcoming release of “In This Moment” has given him something positive to look forward to, even if the big release parties he’d dreamed of — one in Charlottesville and another back home in Northern Virginia — may look different, too.
“I’m kind of planning that it is going to be virtual,” he said. “Maybe a live release show on Facebook and Instagram.”
Releasing the music without any kind of observance wouldn’t feel quite right.
“You want to feel that connection,” Frazier said. “In the age that we live in, I feel very grateful for the technology we have, but the face-to-face connection brings out so much more.”
Frazier enjoyed opening his friend Nathan Colberg’s show at the Jefferson Theater in February, which seems like ages ago.
“He has been a really great friend to me,” Frazier said. “Him asking me to open the show for him was such an honor.”
Although Frazier misses his final end-of-semester whirl, the quiet time of stay-at-home orders has had its productive moments.
“I see myself as a songwriter first and foremost, and this time has been really valuable to me,” he said. “It’s definitely tough not to have the live audience right now.
so “It’s something you have to do as an artist. You have to find new ways to reach people. It’s a responsibility.”
When the coronavirus-fueled closures started piling up, Frazier found himself in a quandary. He’d worked so hard on an album he felt proud of, but the timing didn’t seem right for celebrations.
“When all of this was unraveling in mid-March, I kind of didn’t want to release the album,” Frazier said. But a great deal of reflection and some meaningful conversations with family members and friends “made me realize that people need to get away from it all to just disconnect for a little while,” he said.
Frazier has decided to stay in Charlottesville and pursue his master’s at UVa, both for his academic future and his strong musical connections.
“Ever since I got to UVa, I’ve been doing music and school,” he said. “I’m just kind of riding that wave out and seeing where it takes me. My music is a break from my schoolwork, and when I need a break from music, I have school. It’s a really solid foundation.”
