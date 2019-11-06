The Indie Short Film Series is coming to Charlottesville’s Vinegar Hill Theatre at 6 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Six short films will be screened, and a discussion will follow with panelists Dana Verde, a New York director; Amy Hart, a Virginia writer; Ty Cooper, a Charlottesville director; Bruce Gorman, a New York director; and New York actor Richard Bird.
The films are 30 minutes in length or shorter, and topics include love, comedy and drama. One of the films includes music producer Pharrell Williams in his acting debut.
The family-friendly event is $8, plus a $1 online processing fee. Tickets are available at IndieShortFilmSeries.com. Everyone who attends has a shot at winning tickets to two Nov. 16 events at the Paramount Theater — the United Nations of Comedy Tour and the Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.