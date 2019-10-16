WAYNESBORO — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is swimming into the River City on Saturday.
“The main goal of the festival every year is just to get people excited about fly fishing,” said Chris Bird, executive producer of the festival.
Bird said the festival holds 100 to 115 screenings around the world, and as many as 90 are held in the United States and Canada.
In its ninth year, the festival will show eight films at The Wayne Theatre.
Bird said a committee chooses which films are screened each year from submissions from around the world.
This year, the committee had “an influx of more than anticipated” entries.
One film chosen will show the audience the journey of two friends going to South America to fish. Another film is about fly fishing in Alaska.
“Bigotry to Brook Trout” is “a film that’s resonating really well with people,” Bird said of another selection.
From January to March, Bird said, the film festival creates excitement with film selections.
“We hope to get people jazzed for the next fly-fishing season,” he said.
However, the film festival knows that individuals would rather be out fishing than watching films about fishing.
The committee chooses selections for the festival that go together “in a cohesive way.”
Each film is six or seven minutes to 15 minutes. Bird said that most are 10 to 12 minutes in length, so the festival will be about one hour and 45 minutes long.
“We understand that asking people to sit for two hours, even when it’s about something they’re passionate about, is asking a lot,” Bird said.
While the festival is “a fun night out,” the fun is not just for fly fishermen and -women.
“An event like this is amazing for people who have a passion for fly fishing,” Bird said.
But the evening is even more fun when the participants who have a passion for fly fishing bring a friend along.
Bird said that what is exciting about the festival is what happens in a community when the festival comes to town.
Tickets are $12 per person and are available online, at South River Fly Shop in Waynesboro and at The Wayne Theatre.
