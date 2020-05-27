IX Art Park is planning an online extravaganza on Saturday to entertain audiences, promote organizations that are doing relief work and raise funds to keep its own mission moving forward.
The IX-A-Thon, billed as “an all-day IXapalooza message of hope and possibility,” will include more than 100 performers from the worlds of music, comedy, dance and juggling, to name a few. There will be family-friendly performances in the afternoon, thanks to Big Bang Boom streaming from North Carolina, Emily Robey Morrison from The Front Porch, The Daily Creature with Joe Vena, IX Art Park’s education director, and Lise Stoessel from Charlottesville Waldorf School.
Look for surprise guests at different times, as well as after-hours entertainment by Charming Underclothes, Franki Boom Boom, Mollie Brof and Twila Jane.
Performers will include Erin Lunsford, Koda Kerl, Richelle Claiborne, Davina and Atreyu Jackson, Robert Jospe, Sally Rose, Devon Sproule, Astronomers, Beleza, Lester Seal, Erik Red Knierim, Michael Croan, Edwin Roa, Mark Nizer and many, many others.
Find the fun at ixartpark.org. Donations are welcomed to help the IX team keep programming going during the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.