Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for country star Jason Aldean’s fifth appearance at John Paul Jones Arena. He will perform as part of his We Back Tour at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, 2020, with special guests Morgan Wallen and Dee Jay Silver.

Get all the details at johnpauljonesarena.com and livenation.com.

Tickets for Roadshow 2020 will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.

Bethel Music is heading up this year’s Christian music tour, which is coming to John Paul Jones Arena on March 8. Also in the lineup are Martin Smith of Delirious?, Unspoken, Apollo LTD, Peabod and Elle Limebear.

In the past decade, the tour has performed for almost 1.5 million fans and has helped more than 40,000 children get sponsored through Compassion International.

Get tickets through the arena’s box office or ticketmaster.com.

