Capital gains often get favorable tax treatment, but the rules may not be as straightforward as many think.
To start, capital gains results when you sell something at a profit. Until you sell, the gains are unrealized and not taxed. For them qualify as long-term gains, you must have owned the investment for more than one year.
For short-term gains, you typically pay ordinary income tax rates, but for long-term gains, the answer varies.
If your taxable income is less than $39,375 for single filers or $78,750 for joint filers, your long-term capital gains tax rate is zero. That‘s right: no federal taxes. State income taxes typically still apply, though.
If you hold a highly appreciated investment and are about to retire, you soon may be looking at an opportunity to sell some of your investment without paying federal gains taxes, since your taxable income might drop below the thresholds.
If your taxable income is above the levels mentioned, your long-term capital gains will be taxed at 15% — unless you file single and earn more than $434,550, or file jointly and earn more than $488,850, in which case the federal rate jumps to 20%.
But you’re not done calculating rates yet. For single filers earning more than $200,000 and joint filers earning more than $250,000, there’s an additional 3.8% surtax on “net investment income.” This tax is part of how we pay for the Affordable Care Act.
So, someone with high income or large long-term capital gains might find himself paying 23.8% on the gains plus whatever the state charges; in Virginia, it’d be 5.75%, bringing your total close to 30%.
Different rules apply to art and collectibles. If you, for example, sell your doll collection at a profit, you may owe up to 28% on long-term gains.
Fortunately, there are two generous exemptions.
If you sell your primary residence, single filers can exclude $250,000 of gains from taxation and joint filers up to $500,000. One requirement is that the house has been your primary residence for at least two of the past five years. If you’re moving and thinking about renting out your old home for a few years, you may miss this exemption later when you sell.
The second exemption occurs on death. Your heirs get a step-up in cost basis equal to the value of the investment on the date of death. It’s like they can pretend they bought the shares the day you died. Then, if they sell soon after, the only taxes would be on whatever gains occurred after your death. This is why many senior investors continue holding highly appreciated stocks so their heirs can sell and possibly pay no gains taxes.
That’s taxes for you. It starts out with a simple rule, but soon enough exceptions and exemptions can trip up the sharpest among us. Which is why I think it may be a good idea to hire a tax advisor to guide you through the tax maze.
Good luck.