I’ve written in the past about how widows and widowers should proceed in the days and weeks after they lose their spouses. But what about the months and years thereafter, when other people return to their own lives after coming to your rescue when the pain was new and unbearable?
That might just be the hardest part.
As the long slog towards a new normal starts, this is, in my opinion, the time to work with professional advisors. Don’t feel you need to complete these tasks alone. That is not a measure of how well you’re dealing with your spouse’s death.
An investment planner can help with a lot more than how much to invest in stocks, bonds, whatever. He or she can be your financial guide and sounding board.
The planner can help you estimate if you have enough to get you through the next many years. And she can guide you through the ordeal of retitling all those accounts with either just your spouse’s name, or with both your names. For many, this becomes a long, lasting task. If you have accounts with many institutions, you’ll have to deal with each one separately, and no two of them will have the exact same procedure. (Every time I see a widow go through this, my belief in consolidating to as few institutions as possible is renewed.)
You likely are the executor of your deceased spouse’s estate; I don’t need to tell you how much work that can be. Are you working with an attorney who can take this off your plate? They’re pros; they do this all the time. It might be well worth paying for them to handle this part.
An attorney also can help you update your estate documents to reflect your current situation. For example, who’d speak for you at the hospital if you cannot do so yourself? And who’d handle your financial affairs if you’re incapacitated?
Without a spouse, your need for life insurance may have changed. Who would need help if you died now? Or did you just receive a sizable life insurance payout that eliminates the need for further insurance? Confer with your planner or insurance agent.
Next is beneficiary designations for retirement accounts and insurance policies. It’s a good idea to have both primary and contingent beneficiaries, just in case the primary beneficiary dies before you do.
I know it’s a lot to handle, but, remember, you don’t have to be a hero and do it all yourself. Allow professionals to guide you with expertise and objectivity and pick these items off one at a time.
Sometimes, friends may rush in quickly with strong recommendations. For example, some may want you to move close to them. It is common and good advice not to rush into big decisions, like moving, for 12 months. I’ve had several widows suggest the “don’t rush” period should be at least 24 months.
This doesn’t mean you can’t make large decisions sooner. Just don’t feel you must.
As you begin to exit the vacuum of no spouse and begin to develop a life after, remember that it’s OK to change course. There is no single “how to” on widowhood. Be flexible; allow yourself to make changes. You will get through this, somehow, step by step.
Good luck.