“How much can I draw from my investments and be reasonably sure I won’t run out of money over a 30-year retirement?”
That’s the question most savers ask themselves at some point. And the answer is more complicated than dividing your nest-egg by 30.
When you’re saving for a future retirement, you actually want stock prices to go down right away so you can buy low.
But once you retire and go into withdrawal mode, the same early drop in share prices can jeopardize your entire retirement.
Basically, it’s all about the timing of your returns, or what is known as sequence-of-return risk. It is what keeps pension fund managers and conscientious financial advisors on their toes.
Take Jill and Jane, two recent retirees. Over the next 10 years they’ll both earn an average of 5% per year. Jill earns 25% her first three years, then 5%for five years, and -25% per year for her last two years.
Jane, however, has the opposite sequence of returns. She starts out losing 25% her first two years but then finishes strong instead.
Further, imagine that each starts out with $1 million and plans to draw $40,000 at the beginning of each year.
After 10 years, Jill, who started out with the good years, has an account balance of $1,082,270. So, after a decade, she’s slightly ahead of her starting point, despite having drawn $400,000. Not bad.
Jane, however, has only $627,397. Jane now needs to consider reducing her spending to improve her chances of not going broke. That’s bad.
Notice that they started with the same balance, withdrew the same amount, and experienced the same 5% annual return.
Jill was just lucky to start out with good years — think late 1990s or periods of this decade.
Jane started with the bad years, as if she retired in 2000 or 2007.
Regardless what you may hear, it is not possible to know when the bad years will come. No one knows what returns we’ll see in 2020, 2021, and 2022. As investors, this uncertainty has always been with us and always will be.
One way to prepare for this unknown is to have stable investments in separate investments from which you can draw the $40,000 per year. If you have several years’ worth of planned withdrawals set aside, your stock investments may have time to recover.
For those who really want to take a deep dive into the matter, I highly recommend Wade Pfau’s “How Much Can I Spend in Retirement?”
Good luck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.