If you attempt to keep up with investment news, you soon may find yourself drinking from a fire hose. In the week that just passed, we received data on existing-home sales, European Central Bank interest rates, durable goods orders, Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and new home sales, just to name a few.
Seemingly, every input may impact the course of your investments, be they stocks or bonds or whatever else. But with so many data points, how do you determine which matter more than others? And maybe there are some you can afford to ignore.
I think the first thing to get straight is your own time horizon for your investments. Are you a long-term investor, or are you really a short-term trader who is concerned with your account value in as little as six or 12 months?
Let’s say you’ve set yourself up not to draw from your stock principal for the next three to five years. If all goes according to plan, this means that if stocks tanked right now — say by 30% to 40% — your stocks should have equally many years to recover before you might need to sell stocks to cover expected expenses.
Suddenly, Wall Street prognosticators’ educated guesses for the next 12 months may not be as important. And the frequent data points like those listed above, in my opinion, become no more than background noise.
However, areas where I believe you should focus most, if not all, of your attention are on your own goals; your allocation between growth investments like stocks and more stable investments, like bonds and cash; tax rates; dividend yields; and interest rate levels.
Notice that the first two of these items are under your control and barely dependent on outside data. The three latter data points do not change much, so there would be little need to keep up with the daily barrage of news, all apparently of paramount importance if we are to believe the commentators.
This is good news.
Put all the data out there in perspective — your perspective — and hopefully you’ll worry less and focus more on all the other things in life that bring you joy.
Good luck.
