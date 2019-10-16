This year’s Virginia Film Festival begins with what festival director Jody Kielbasa calls “a Bryan Stevenson double feature.” Hours before the Opening Night Film screening of “Just Mercy,” which stars Michael B. Jordan as the young lawyer and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, a related screening will introduce young audiences to the challenges of making sure that poor defendants and people condemned by mistake receive justice.
“We have continued to explore issues of social justice and civil rights,” said Kielbasa. “Just Mercy,” which he said features “a very powerful performance” from Jordan, is “just a phenomenal way to open the festival.”
“Just Mercy” will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Paramount Theater at the start of the 32nd annual festival, which will bring more than 150 films and a variety of discussions and related events to Charlottesville through Oct. 27. The feature film also includes Jamie Foxx as Walter McMillian, one of Stevenson’s early clients. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan will introduce the film. Tickets are $20.
The Opening Night Gala will follow at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson Theater; tickets are $75.
But audiences already will be considering topics raised by the festival’s films and guests when local students gather at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Paramount for a screening of “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality,” an acclaimed HBO documentary. Louis Nelson of UVa will serve as moderator for the discussion.
Music fans also can mark their calendars for “Western Stars,” a new documentary that focuses on Bruce Springsteen as he joins his backing band, a full orchestra and his wife, guitarist and vocalist Patti Scialfa, to perform all 13 songs from his new album by the same name. The festival’s Gala Screening, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Paramount for $15, will include a post-screening conversation with Thom Zimny, who shared directing duties with Springsteen.
This year’s Centerpiece Film is “Harriet,” which was filmed in Virginia. The new film stars Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman and traces Tubman’s fight to make sure her family members and other enslaved people could find freedom through the Underground Railroad. After the screening, set for 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Paramount, stick around for a panel featuring actress Vanessa Bell Calloway and producers Debra Martin Chase and Daniela Taplin Lundberg.
“The Two Popes” will be this year’s Closing Night Film. Anthony Hopkins stars as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Price portrays Cardinal Bergoglio — soon to become Pope Francis after Benedict’s unprecedented retirement — in a film that explores a pivotal moment of transition for the Roman Catholic Church in 2013. The screening is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
“It’s almost a buddy picture about the two popes,” Kielbasa said.
Actor, novelist, screenwriter and director Ethan Hawke will speak about his career with Elizabeth Flock of “PBS NewsHour” after a screening of “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead.”
The third year of “Race in America,” the festival’s partnership with James Madison’s Montpelier, will include “Just Mercy,” “Harriet” and “Clemency” — a film starring Alfre Woodard as the warden of a maximum-security prison who grapples with the effects of the site’s executions. Also included in the thought-provoking series will be screenings of “Always in Season,” “Burning Cane,” “Pahokee” and “We Are the Radical Monarchs.”
A 40th-anniversary screening of “Breaking Away” will bring in Dennis Christopher for a conversation. The coming-of-age film also is known for helping to introduce actors Dennis Quaid and Daniel Stern to wider audiences.
Wanuri Kahiu will participate in a guest artist residency. While she is in town for the festival, Kahiu, creator of the Afrobubblegum Movement, will be on hand for a screening of “Rafiki.” Her film, which features a love story between two women, was banned in her native Kenya, and Kahiu ended up taking the Kenya Film Classification Board to court over it. Her Afrobubblegum Movement pledges to feature at least two African film characters in each project who are financially stable and living happy lives.
Author John Grisham will take part in a conversation celebrating the 25th anniversary of “The Client,” which stars Susan Sarandon.
The UVa Center for Politics will present a screening of the documentary “Dismantling Democracy” with Emmy Award-winning actress Ann Dowd. After the film will be a conversation with Jonathan Karl, ABC’s chief White House correspondent, that’ll be moderated by Larry Sabato, the center’s director. Kyle Kondik, the center’s director of communications and the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, will moderate a conversation after a screening of “Slay the Dragon,” a documentary by Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance about gerrymandering.
The Miler Center is teaming up with the festival to present “Port of Destiny: Peace,” which follows former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on his quest to bring peace to a polarized political environment.
A collection of LGBTQ+ films and projects will include two television episodes written by UVa alumnus Steven Kung — “Dear White People, Volume 3” and the “Falling for Angels” episode “Koreatown.” Other films will include “Portrait of a Lady,” “Gay Chorus Deep South,” “Changing the Game,” “Queen of the Capital,” “To the Stars” and “Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts.”
Several films will be shown in a partnership with the Library of Congress’ Packard Center for Audio Visual Conservation in Culpeper. Look for the 40th-anniversary screening of “The Muppet Movie,” plus “Field of Dreams” and “Primary.”
Family Day events will return to UVA’s Betsy and John Casteen Arts Grounds on Oct. 26, and many activities will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Sesame Street.” An hour-long collection of favorite moments from the iconic children’s educational program will be shown by VPM PBS and the festival, and families will be able to meet Elmo.
The Late-Night Wrap Party is set for Oct. 26 at Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery.
To map out your own festival schedule, head to virginiafilmfestival.org to check out the offerings and get tickets.
