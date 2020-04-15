By Jane Dunlap Sathe
Stay-at-home mandates and cancellations of events that draw 10 or more people initially sounded a sour note for programs like Kid Pan Alley, which teaches songwriting to children.
But while families are hunkering down at home to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, video conferencing technology is making sure new verses are being written.
“This is where a lifetime of being an improviser comes in,” Kid Pan Alley founder Paul Reisler said.
Kid Pan Alley is offering free online versions of its group songwriting workshops to give students an opportunity to write songs with teachers using Zoom video conferencing.
Songwriting for Grades 3 to 6 is offered in two classes on consecutive days. Registration is requested. “We like the class size to be about 10 to 15,” Reisler said.
On the first day, students brainstorm on song topics, select a musical style, write some lyrics and come up with a melody; then they sing along with an accompaniment created by the teacher. The next day, students write a chorus and some more verses and then record a complete song.
The program works best if students have access to a computer, but it’ll work using a phone or a tablet. Keep paper and pens or pencils handy so children can write their ideas down.
Interactive concerts for kindergartners through second-graders offer an opportunity to sing along to Kid Pan Alley songs, learn more about what songwriters do and play some musical games.
“I’ve been amazed by how well the online songwriting has been received,” Reisler said. “It’s actually close to the classroom experience.
“Zoom is really a pretty sophisticated platform. The thing you can’t do is have everybody sing together, because of the delay.”
Kid Pan Alley students get around the problem by recording themselves singing on their phones while their teachers are singing, and then they send their videos to their teachers. It’s a work in progress that takes age-appropriate skills — and attention spans — into account.
“In the classroom, we can keep them engaged longer than online,” Reisler said with a chuckle. “The attention span is a lot shorter looking at a screen, especially for younger students.”
If you can’t quite picture preschoolers as songwriters, keep in mind that it’s not exactly a new idea. “I’ve been writing songs since I was about 5,” Reisler said.
Songwriting is a great way to hone language skills, learn musical concepts and give creativity a good workout.
“Creativity is the play of the mind,” Reisler said. “We’re giving them a way to be creative together.
“They can’t get outside and play with their friends, so we’re giving them a way to play and be creative.”
For many children, the collaborative side of songwriting process is part of its appeal. If your child is really missing his or her friends, it’s possible to email workshops@kidpanalley.org to ask about arranging a special group workshop for a fee.
The songwriting program gives children some hands-on experience with a different component of the creative process that often doesn’t get much classroom time, he said.
In most educational settings, “there’s very little training in creativity for kids,” Reisler said. “It’s more recreative — ‘Learn this song. Study this painting.’ It’s important to learn from the masters, but that’s recreative.”
The benefit of adding a truly creative element, such as songwriting, to a child’s education is “ending up with a tangible thing at the end,” Reisler said. “The creative process requires work and effort — and it yields results.”
The online program already is bearing fruit. “We’ve already gotten a couple of songs out of it,” Reisler said.
Over the years, more than 65,000 children across the country have helped write more than 2,700 Kid Pan Alley songs during school residencies and interactive programs. Performers from a variety of musical genres have pitched in to record the songs, including Sissy Spacek, Corey Harris, Amy Grant, Kix Brooks, Cracker, Delbert McClinton, Suzy Bogguss and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra.
The recent 20th anniversary of Kid Pan Alley inspired “Best Friends,” the program’s fifth studio album. The milestone also led to the beginning of a succession plan for when Reisler eventually decides to hand over the reins.
“Kid Pan Alley has been growing and has an amazing staff,” Reisler said. “I’m excited and confident that it’ll go on after me.”
For details about the songwriting programs, go to kidpanalley.org/online.
