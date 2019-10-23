Strength doesn’t have to be about barbells and bombast. Sometimes, it’s the moment when a perceptive 13-year-old begins to grasp the realities of homelessness through a more adult perspective.
It can live in lifelong friendships that keep women confident and secure through decades of marriage, work, childrearing and grandparenting, building each other up as they check in and chat at a kitchen table. And it can be the moment when a hard-working woman acknowledges the necessity of self-care by sneaking in an afternoon nap.
The women in the paintings in “The Art of BEING a HERo,” Krista Townsend’s current exhibition at McGuffey Art Center, reveal their strength in different ways. One poses in a vivid blue evening gown with her arm around her beloved pit bull. Another woman, in the first portrait Townsend painted for the series, stands ready for action in a crisp white gi closed by a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt. Yet another, comfortable in her own skin as a breast cancer survivor, teacher, student and busy mother, beams over a coffee cup.
Townsend began painting unconventional portraits of inspiring women in her life soon after the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh. Current events were bringing an intensifying stream of moments that troubled her — everything from painful stories shared in in the Me Too movement to the tragic consequences of the violent rallies of Aug. 11-12, 2017. As she tried to make sense of events unfolding in the city and the country, she began listening to progressive podcasts while working in her studio — “and getting pretty fired up,” she said.
“I was listening while I was painting, and landscapes were just not doing it for me,” Townsend said.
“I just started looking around at the women I know, and I wanted to paint that vision of in-your-face strength — but also the quiet strength that many of us have as we go through life day by day and take care of others.”
Townsend began to notice many different varieties and intensities of strength and yearned to capture them.
“Finding Her Way,” which shows Townsend’s normally outgoing 13-year-old stepdaughter in a reflective moment on a train during a visit to New York City, captures “that trepidation of teenagerhood,” Townsend said. “She’s having a cultural awakening about what people go through.”
Several works depict women who draw strength from the natural world while tending plants, growing their own food and climbing rocks. One friend shown among huge elephant leaves in her front-yard garden surprised Townsend with her willingness to pose nude. Others are captured in interior spheres that reflect a sense of centering and restoration, from a family library in a 150-year-old house to the kitchen table of Townsend’s mother to the quiet room that serves as a busy lawyer’s retreat.
“I didn’t necessarily explain to each of the women why I had chosen to depict them the way I did,” Townsend said. “I don’t think they necessarily saw what I saw. We aren’t as good, or as trained, at saying, ‘Yeah, I’m really good at that.’’’
The exhibition gives people a chance to pause, reflect and think about the people in their own lives, noticing strength in moments outside customary depictions.
“Showing vulnerability is something women have in a way that men don’t always have access to,” Townsend said. “I think this country needs a mother.”
“Part of my process is how I got to the more subtle strength,” Townsend said. That’s part of why the former McGuffey Art Center member chose McGuffey as the location for this show.
“It’s a community place, and people walk through it,” she said. “It’s more about people seeing it, and the intention.”
As Townsend looked at the women in her life with new eyes, she began to see the value of “just putting this body of work out there and saying, ‘This is what I see.’’’
And the process has helped her find a new world of artistic possibilities in strengths of her own.
“I don’t think I can go back to landscapes now,” she said.
