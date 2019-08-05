» The James Madison Museum hosts Jarod Kearney, curator of the James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library, speaking about the unique friendship between James Monroe and James Madison from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. (540) 672-1776.
» Northside Library holds the Women’s Health & Empowerment Panel with representatives from The Women’s Initiative, UVa’s Women’s Center, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sexual Assault Resource Agency and Shelter for Help in Emergency from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 973-7893.
» Scottsville Museum hosts David Goetz presenting “Ever the Gray Ghost: Colonel John Mosby and the Lincoln Conspiracies" at 3 p.m. Sunday. 290 Main St. in Scottsville. (434) 286-2247.