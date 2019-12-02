James Madison Museum and Foundation hosts local author Patricia Shirley speaking about her book “Memories From a Federal Working Girl” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. 129 Caroline St. in Orange. (540) 672-1776.9+

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum holds the Real Talk discussion series with Erik Linstrum speaking about decolonization from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. 400 Worrell Drive. kluge-ruhe.com. (434) 244-0234.

The Sum, a local nonprofit dedicated to difference training, is going to be presenting The Power of Difference Brown Bag Discussion Series. “Facilitating diverse groups” is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and “Exploring my whiteness” is from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at 914 E. Jefferson St. thesum.org. (434) 260-9377.

