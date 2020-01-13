» Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club hosts Melinda Crawford, executive director of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Authority, speaking during its meeting at noon Wednesday at Blue Ridge Cafe at 8315 Seminole Drive in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center presents the panel discussion "Renewing the American Dream," facilitated by Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, and featuring Brennan Gould, Angela Ciolfi, Andrea Copeland, Hayes Humphreys, Alex Hernandez and Allison Linney from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 260-8720.
» Martin Luther King Jr. is commemorated by guest speaker the Rev. Walter Barrett of West Bottom Baptist Church at a special event from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Carver Recreation Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 202-0773.
» Miller Center hosts Kevin Gaines, Guian McKee, Julian Zelizer, and Melody Barnes presenting "How Great was the Great Society? A View from 2020" from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday at 2201 Old Ivy Road. (434) 924-7236.
» Rumi Forum holds a Coffee Night lecture with David Mick, Robert Hill Carter Professor of Commerce at the University of Virginia, presenting "In Pursuit of Practical Wisdom: Insights from Social Science and Business Research" at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Event Hall at 1024 Carrington Place. (202) 429-1690.
» Virginia Foundation for the Humanities hosts Rachel Stephens presenting "Loyal Artists, Loyal Slaves: Confederate Artists in Civil War Richmond" from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 21. 145 Ednam Drive. (434) 924-3296.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.