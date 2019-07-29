Central Virginia Small Business Development Center hosts the Lunch-n-Learn session “Trademark & Copyright Basics” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Room 235 of the Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Charlottesville Business Innovation Council hosts the panel discussion “HEMP, a Budding Industry: Virginia’s Industrial Hemp Landscape — What’s all the buzz about?” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Charlottesville Machine at 609 E. Market St. (434) 242-5886.
Northside Library presents the Women’s Health & Empowerment Panel with representatives from The Women’s Initiative, UVa’s Women’s Center, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sexual Assault Resource Agency and Shelter for Help in Emergency from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 973-7893.