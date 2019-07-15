» Ecovillage Charlottesville hosts Allison Farole presenting “Emergency Preparedness at Home” at 2 p.m. Saturday. 480 E. Rio Road. (434) 826-9505.
» Oakland Museum hosts author Lynn Coffey, who will discuss her books on the oral histories of native people living in the Virginia Highlands during a book signing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway. (434) 293-5940.
» Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce hosts LaTasha Durrett of Piedmont Housing Alliance presenting “Branding for the Future” from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday.209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
» Resilient Virginia holds its 2019 conference, “Connecting Rural and Urban Communities Across Virginia for a Resilient Future,” on Thursday and Friday at the Darden School of Business on UVa Grounds. Details at resilientvirginia.org. (703) 486-2966.
» University of Virginia Lifetime Learning hosts Louis Nelson presenting “Memorial to Enslaved Laborers: Recognizing UVa’s History" beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the multipurpose room of the Rotunda on UVa Grounds. A behind-the–construction-scene tour of the new memorial, led by Sarita Herman, is offered after the lecture. (434) 982-4491.