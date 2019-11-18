Albemarle County Lunch and Learn Series hosts K. Edward Lay presenting "The History of Albemarle County Through an Architectural Lens" at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Room 241 of the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. (434) 296-5841.
Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club hosts Scott Willey presenting “Dirigibles — Two Centuries Plus and Still Flying” during its meeting at noon Wednesday at Blue Ridge Café at 8315 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
The Fralin Museum of Art hosts a discussion of the works by Chemahuevi photographer Cara Romero from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Room 153 of Campbell Hall on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-3592.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection hosts Marina Strocchi presenting “Family Connections: The Rise of Aboriginal Women’s Painting in the Desert” at 6 p.m. Thursday at 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
More Than the Score lecture series presents “Census 2020: A Question of Citizenship” from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Alumni Hall at 211 Emmet St. (434) 243-9000.
The Paramount Theater hosts Tim Snider presenting the pre-show lecture on the Met Opera Live in HD performance of "Akhnaten" at noon Saturday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
St. Anne’s-Belfield School Inspiration Speaks series hosts Mike Allen, co-founder and executive director of Axios and co-founder and former Politico chief White House correspondent, speaking at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. 799 Faulconer Drive. (434) 296-5106
The Sum, a local nonprofit dedicated to difference training, presents The Power of Difference Brown Bag Discussion Series. "Cultivating the power of differences within ourselves and our organizations" is discussed from noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Dec. 2; "Facilitating diverse groups" is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 27 and Dec. 4; and "Exploring my whiteness" is from noon to 1 p.m. Friday and Dec. 6 at 914 E. Jefferson St. thesum.org. (434) 260-9377.
