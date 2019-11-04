» The Center for Biomedical Ethics and Humanities at the University of Virginia presents the Medical Center Hour lecture “Biodefense Preparedness and Public Health Response” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Pinn Hall conference center on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-5974.
» Crozet Library hosts local author Susie McKenna discussing her latest book, "Last Tracks," from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. 2020 Library Ave. in Crozet. (434) 823-4050.
» Fralin Museum of Art hosts and artist talk by photographer Maria Varela on her exhibit “Time to Get Ready: fotoģrafía social” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 158 of Campbell Hall on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-3592.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum holds the Real Talk series with Jim Ingoe presenting “Land Rights and Global Ecotourism” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
» Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America — Crozet Group hosts “Talking Turkey and Gun Sense” from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Crozet Library at 2020 Library Ave. (302) 841-2974.
» New Dominion Bookshop hosts Lawrence Jackson, former White House photographer for President Barack Obama, speaking about his experiences and book from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday. 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Paramount Theater hosts David O’Dell presenting the pre-show lecture for the Met Opera Live in HD performance of “Madama Butterfly” at noon Saturday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» TEDxCharlottesville includes presentations by a variety of speakers and performers on various subjects on Friday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. Schedule and tickets at tedxcharlottesville.com.
» University of Virginia Grounds on the Go Speaker Series hosts Lana Schwartz presenting “New Money: How Payment Became Social Media” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at UVa Research Park at 415 Ray C. Hunt Drive. groundsonthego.com. (434) 982-4848.
» UVa Lifetime Learning hosts architect Alice Raucher presenting “What do the Cavalier Inn, Brandon Avenue and UHall Have in Common?” from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Alumni Hall at 211 Emmet St. (434) 982-4491.
» Virginia Humanities hosts Sonya Donaldson presenting “Singing the Nation into Being,” a discussion on the digital project curating the performances of James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as “The Black National Anthem,” at noon Nov. 12. 145 Ednam Drive. (434) 924-326.
» Women’s Travel Alliance hosts Becca Gruber of International Neighbors and Najeeba Popal of Afghanistan speaking about the refugee journey from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters at 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.
