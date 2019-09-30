» The Center hosts Kelli E. Palmer, head of diversity, inclusion and corporate citizenship at CFA Institute, presenting “Diversity in the Workplace” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

» Jefferson Area Board for Aging offers Health Insurance Options for Early Retirees from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 817-5248.

» Virginia Humanities hosts April Faye Manalang presenting “The Cultural Cost of Unbelief: What Irreligiosity Means to Minority Millennials in the 21st Century” from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. 145 Ednam Drive. virginiahumanities.org. (434) 924-3296.

» Sierra Club presents a forum on environmental issues for all the candidates for the Albemarle Board of Supervisors at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire. sierraclub.org/virginia/piedmont.

