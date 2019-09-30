» The Center hosts Kelli E. Palmer, head of diversity, inclusion and corporate citizenship at CFA Institute, presenting “Diversity in the Workplace” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Jefferson Area Board for Aging offers Health Insurance Options for Early Retirees from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 817-5248.
» Virginia Humanities hosts April Faye Manalang presenting “The Cultural Cost of Unbelief: What Irreligiosity Means to Minority Millennials in the 21st Century” from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. 145 Ednam Drive. virginiahumanities.org. (434) 924-3296.
» Sierra Club presents a forum on environmental issues for all the candidates for the Albemarle Board of Supervisors at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire. sierraclub.org/virginia/piedmont.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.