Autonomous Vehicles in Central Virginia: A Regional Conversation is presented by Smart Cville from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Civic Innovation at 117 Fourth St. NE. smartcville.com. (434) 414-1085.
Charlottesville Albemarle Housing Coalition presents a City Council Candidate Forum on Affordable Housing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. (704) 977-7732.
The Opioid Crisis: Causes, Evolution and Responses is the topic of a symposium that examines the social, cultural and political drivers of the opioid crisis that will be hosted by the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at University of Virginia from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Register in advance at iasculture.org/events/opioid-crisis. 3 University Circle. (434) 924-7705.
The Center for Biomedical Ethics and Humanities at the University of Virginia presents the Medical Center Hour lecture “Attending: Medicine, Mindfulness and Humanity" from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Pinn Hall conference center on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-5974.
Fralin Museum of Art hosts the Ellen Bayard Weedon Lecture on the Arts of Asia with Elena Pakhoutova presenting “Visual Narratives in Himalayan Art: Let Me Tell You a Story in Two Versions” from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room 153 of Campbell Hall on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-3562.
Miller Center debuts the George W. Bush Presidential Oral History Project with the panel discussion “Critical Decisions: Insights from the George W. Bush Presidential Oral History Project,” presented by John Bridgeland, John Bellinger, Eric Edelman, Michael Nelson and Barbara Perry, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Friday. 2201 Old Ivy Road. millercenter.org. (434) 924-7236.
Paramount Theater hosts Brenda Patterson presenting the pre-show lecture for the Met Opera Live in HD performance of "Manon" at noon Saturday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
University of Virginia Rotunda hosts the launch of its planetarium with a symposium beginning from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, featuring keynote speaker Sara J. Schechner presenting “Astronomy Inside and Out: Jefferson’s Vision for the UVa Rotunda” at the Rotunda on UVa Grounds. rotundaplanetarium.org.
