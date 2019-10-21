The Center hosts the lecture “Reaching for a Higher Ground: A Quraanic Perspective” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
The Center for Biomedical Ethics and Humanities at the University of Virginia presents the Medical Center Hour panel discussion “The Promise of Adolescence: The Teen Years’ Pivotal Opportunities” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Pinn Hall conference center on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-5974.
Miller Center debuts the George W. Bush Presidential Oral History Project with the panel discussion “Critical Decisions: Insights from the George W. Bush Presidential Oral History Project,” presented by John Bridgeland, John Bellinger, Eric Edelman, Michael Nelson and Barbara Perry, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1. 2201 Old Ivy Road. millercenter.org. (434) 924-7236.
Montpelier hosts Virginia Master Naturalists presenting “Forest and Field — Nature Journaling for the Novice” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Montpelier Station. (540) 672-2728.
Nau Civil War Center hosts author Richard Blackett speaking about his newest book “The Captive’s Quest for Freedom: Fugitive Slaves, the 1850 Fugitive Slave Law and the Politics of Slavery,” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Virginia Small Collections Library at 170 McCormick Road. (434) 243-2324.
Virginia Film Festival includes numerous film screenings in Charlottesville, often accompanied by lectures or discussions prior to or following the films. Details at virginiafilmfestival.org/schedule.
Virginia Humanities presents Hannah Wojciehowski presenting “Hunger: The Jamestown Background of Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. 145 Ednam Drive. virginiahuman ities.org. (434) 924-3296.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.