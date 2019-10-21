The Center hosts the lecture “Reaching for a Higher Ground: A Quraanic Perspective” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

The Center for Biomedical Ethics and Humanities at the University of Virginia presents the Medical Center Hour panel discussion “The Promise of Adolescence: The Teen Years’ Pivotal Opportunities” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Pinn Hall conference center on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-5974.

Miller Center debuts the George W. Bush Presidential Oral History Project with the panel discussion “Critical Decisions: Insights from the George W. Bush Presidential Oral History Project,” presented by John Bridgeland, John Bellinger, Eric Edelman, Michael Nelson and Barbara Perry, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1. 2201 Old Ivy Road. millercenter.org. (434) 924-7236.

Montpelier hosts Virginia Master Naturalists presenting “Forest and Field — Nature Journaling for the Novice” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Montpelier Station. (540) 672-2728.

Nau Civil War Center hosts author Richard Blackett speaking about his newest book “The Captive’s Quest for Freedom: Fugitive Slaves, the 1850 Fugitive Slave Law and the Politics of Slavery,” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Virginia Small Collections Library at 170 McCormick Road. (434) 243-2324.

Virginia Film Festival includes numerous film screenings in Charlottesville, often accompanied by lectures or discussions prior to or following the films. Details at virginiafilmfestival.org/schedule.

Virginia Humanities presents Hannah Wojciehowski presenting “Hunger: The Jamestown Background of Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. 145 Ednam Drive. virginiahuman ities.org. (434) 924-3296.

