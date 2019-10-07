Albemarle County Schools and the Charlottesville Albemarle Community Foundation hold a Community Speaker Series with Hasan Kwame Jeffries presenting "Courage to Teach Hard History" at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson School at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 296-5820.
The Center hosts Charlottesville City School board member Juandiego R. Wade presenting “Eracism — What’s Happening in Our Schools” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
The Center for Biomedical Ethics and Humanities at the University of Virginia presents the Medical Center Hour with Javier Zamora and Dr. Irene Mathieu presenting "Unaccompanied Border Crossings and the Refuge of Poetry" from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Pinn Hall conference center on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-5974.
East Asia Center at the University of Virginia hosts Joshua Eisenman discussing his collaborative research with Ambassador David H. Shinn to investigate China’s advance on the African continent from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Harrison-Small Auditorium on UVa Grounds. Eisenman also will discuss his newest book, “Red China’s Green Revolution,” from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Friday in Room 403 of Rouss/Robertson Hall on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-7453.
Fralin Museum of Art presents “Three Voices: A Poetry Reading and Conversation with Lauren Alleyne, Irène Mathieu and Valencia Robin” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. 155 Rugby Road. (434) 924-3592.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will present Warren Laws of the American Chestnut Foundation speaking about the value of the chestnut tree to the country and about restoration efforts at 10 a.m. Thursday at Wood Grill Buffet. (434) 361-1326.
New Dominion Bookshop presents Pulitzer-Prize winning author Alan Taylor speaking about his new book, “Thomas Jefferson’s Education,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday. 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
Paramount Theater presents Allen Hench delivering the pre-show lecture for the Met Opera Live in HD presentation of "Turandot" at noon Saturday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
University of Virginia presents Dr. Aysha Akhtar presenting “Our Symphony with Animals: On Health, Empathy and Our Shared Destinies” during the Progressive Science and Animal Rights Law Symposium at 4 p.m. Friday in Room 229 of Bryant Hall on UVa Grounds. (609) 741-8830.
Virginia Humanities presents April Faye Manalang presenting “The Cultural Cost of Unbelief: What Irreligiosity Means to Minority Millennials in the 21st Century” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. 145 Ednam Drive. virginiahumanities.org. (434) 924-3296.
Westminster Presbyterian Church presents Gary Dorrien presenting “The New Abolition: W.E.B. Du Bois and the Black Social Gospel” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and “Breaking White Supremacy: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Black Social Gospel” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday. 400 Rugby Road. (434) 293-3133.
