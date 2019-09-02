» University of Virginia Alumni Association's More Than the Score Lecture Series hosts Philip Bourne, director of the Data Sciences Institute, presenting “Life in a Data-Driven World — What It Means to You and UVa” from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at Alumni Hall at 211 Emmet St. (434) 243-9000.

» Fralin Museum of Art presents the artist talk “The Art of Millinery,” presented by Ignatius Creegan, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and the Lunchtime Talk — Asian Art by professors Daniel Ehnbom and Dorothy Wong from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. (434) 924-3592.

» The Future of Our Landscape: A Climate Awareness Event is hosted by Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4580.

» Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture hosts Matthew Crawford speaking about his book “Why We Drive: Toward a Philosophy of the Open Road” from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. 3 University Circle. iasculture.org. (434) 882-2272.

» University of Virginia Department of Religion — Mormon Studies hosts former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake presenting the Joseph Smith Lecture on Religious Freedom, “Better Angels of Our Nature,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the UVa Rotunda at 1826 University Ave. mormonstudies.as. (434) 973-8407.

» Floriescence Institute hosts the Civil Conversation “How Should We Power Our Economy” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. floriescence.org. (434) 960-4133.

