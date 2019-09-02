» University of Virginia Alumni Association's More Than the Score Lecture Series hosts Philip Bourne, director of the Data Sciences Institute, presenting “Life in a Data-Driven World — What It Means to You and UVa” from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at Alumni Hall at 211 Emmet St. (434) 243-9000.
» Fralin Museum of Art presents the artist talk “The Art of Millinery,” presented by Ignatius Creegan, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and the Lunchtime Talk — Asian Art by professors Daniel Ehnbom and Dorothy Wong from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. (434) 924-3592.
» The Future of Our Landscape: A Climate Awareness Event is hosted by Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4580.
» Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture hosts Matthew Crawford speaking about his book “Why We Drive: Toward a Philosophy of the Open Road” from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. 3 University Circle. iasculture.org. (434) 882-2272.
» University of Virginia Department of Religion — Mormon Studies hosts former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake presenting the Joseph Smith Lecture on Religious Freedom, “Better Angels of Our Nature,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the UVa Rotunda at 1826 University Ave. mormonstudies.as. (434) 973-8407.
» Floriescence Institute hosts the Civil Conversation “How Should We Power Our Economy” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. floriescence.org. (434) 960-4133.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.