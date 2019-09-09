» University of Virginia Alumni Association's More Than the Score Lecture Series presents “The Science of Athletic Performance,” led by Art Weltman, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Alumni Hall at 211 Emmet St. (434) 243-9000.
» Fralin Museum of Art presents the Lunchtime Talk-Asian Art by professors Daniel Ehnbom and Dorothy Wong from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. (434) 924-3592.
» University of Virginia Department of Religion — Mormon Studies hosts former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake presenting the Joseph Smith Lecture on Religious Freedom, “Better Angels of Our Nature,” at 7 p.m. Friday at the UVa Rotunda at 1826 University Ave. mormonstudies.as. (434) 973-8407.
» Senior Statesmen of Virginia will host the Albemarle Board of Supervisors Candidates Forum from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Virginia Delegate Forum for House District 25 and 58 is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» The Center hosts the Rev. Lehman D. Bates II of Ebenezer Baptist Church presenting “Building a More Inclusive Community: Local Voices on Diversity” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Blue Ridge Chapter — United Nations Association meets at 3 p.m. Sunday with a discussion on the European Union and the Rise of Nationalism with James Sofka. Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church at 717 Rugby Road. una-brc.avenue.org.
» Miller Center hosts Sonia Nazario and David Leblang presenting “Enrique’s Journey: How to fix immigration in a humane way” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at The Haven at 112 W. Market St. (434) 924-7236.
» New Dominion Bookshop hosts Tim Summers, co-artistic director of the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival, presenting “20 Years of Change in Chamber Music: Perspective of a Traveling Musician” from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday. 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-5395.
» Housing Voucher Energy Efficient Pilot Program is discussed at a Lunch-n-Learn session sponsored by Charlottesville Climate Collective from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. leap-va.org.
» National Active and Retired Federal Employees host a representative from Hospice of the Piedmont explaining what hospice is and what services are offered during its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday at Wood Grill Buffet. (434) 31-1326.
» UVa Community Credit Union hosts “How to Sell Your Home in the Current Market” from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 964-2001.
» Chesapeake Bay Foundation hosts “Bees, Trees and Clean Water,” featuring speakers on topics from beekeeping to soil building and lawn care, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rockfish Gap Community Center at 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. (434) 826-0958.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.