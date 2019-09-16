» University of Virginia Alumni Association's More Than the Score Lecture Series presents “Solving the Global Refugee Crisis and Other Disasters: Business Solutions to the World’s Toughest Problems,” led by Christine Mahoney, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Alumni Hall at 211 Emmet St. (434) 243-9000.
» Miller Center hosts Sonia Nazario and David Leblang presenting “Enrique’s Journey: How to fix immigration in a humane way” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Haven at 112 W. Market St. (434) 924-7236.
» UVa Community Credit Union hosts “How to Sell Your Home in the Current Market” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 964-2001.
» Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club hosts Bob Lashbrook, a former Grumman Aerospace employee and propulsion spacecraft lead engineer on the Apollo/Lunar Module spacecraft, speaking at noon Wednesday at Blue Ridge Café at 8315 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
» Northside Library hosts Pulitzer Prize winner Sonia Nazario speaking about her book “Enrique’s Journey” at 1 p.m. Wednesday. 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 973-7893.
» University of Virginia East Asia Center presents the Fall Faculty Forum with Allan Megill presenting “Reflections on Theory and Philosophy of History in China” and John Shepherd presenting “The 1918 Influenza Pandemic in China and East Asia” from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Friday in Room 124 of Monroe Hall on UVa Grounds. eastasiacenter.as.virginia.edu. (434) 924-7453.
» Greene County Superintendent of School Andrea Whitmarch speaks about the issues facing schools from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Greene County Public Library in Stanardsville. (434) 531-6824.
» Piedmont Virginia Community College Student Launch Team hosts NASA Assistant Director Rick Davis presenting “Looking Ahead to the Human Exploration of Mars” from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. 501 College Drive. piedmontlaunch.org/mars-pvcc. (434) 961-5336.
» Orange County Candidate Forum featuring all Orange County, 30th District House of Delegates and 17th District State Senate candidates is set for at 6 p.m. Monday at Lafayette Station at 26322 Constitution Highway in Rhoadesville. (540) 672-5216.
» Charlottesville Welcoming Week hosts author Lee Bycel speaking about his book “Refugees in America: Stories of Courage, Resilience and Hope in Their Own Words” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Pinn Hall Auditorium of UVa Health System, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Congregation Beth Israel. (434) 242-8586.
» Floriescence Institute continues its Civil Conversations series with “What Promotes Genuine Peace?” from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop. floriescence.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.