» The Batesville Market hosts local author Fred Shackelford discussing his novel “The Ticket” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. 6624 Plank Road. (434) 996-1953.
» Blue Ridge Chapter — United Nations Association hosts Dudley Doane presenting “International Students and the Challenges of Immigration at UVa” during its meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church at 717 Rugby Road. una-brc.avenue.org.
» Charlottesville Waldorf School hosts Debra Spitulnik presenting “The Art of Storytelling” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 120 Waldorf School Road. cwaldorf.org/community. (434) 973-4678.
» Charlottesville Women in Tech hold the Hiring for Diversity panel discussion from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday in Room 835 of the Technology Wing of Piedmont Virginia Community College at 501 College Drive. Register in advance at cvillewomen.tech/events. (970) 471-4174.
» ConserveVA holds a listening session with Deputy Secretary for Natural Resources Josh Saks and Department of Conservation and Recreation Natural Heritage Program Director Jason Bullock from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Water Street Center at 407 E. Water St. (804) 786-5678.
» For the Students and University of Virginia host an in-depth conversation with Ibrahim Hamad, manager of Grammy-nominated artist J. Cole and president of Dreamville, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commonwealth Room of Newcomb Hall on UVa Grounds.
» Fralin Museum of Art hosts a discussion on the works of photographer Maria Varela from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 19. 155 Rugby Road. Chemahuevi photographer Cara Romera speaks about her work from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in Room 153 of Campbell Hall on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-3592.
» League of Women Voters hosts “Improving Early Childhood Care and Education” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 227-3264.
» Paramount Theater hosts Lisa Reilly presenting the pre-show lecture for "Exhibition on Screen — Leonardo" at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» Roll Call Rivanna presents a Veteran Care Fair with presentations by community service providers and more from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. (757) 753-7810.
» Senior Statesmen of Virginia hosts Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine and Culpeper District Engineer John Lynch speaking about Central Virginia Transportation Policy from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Sierra Club presents the discussion “Eliminating Plastic Pollution in Virginia” at 3 p.m. Sunday in the McIntire Room of Central Library at 201 E. Market St. (434) 973-0373.
» University of Virginia China Bridge Project hosts the workshop “Assessing the Political and Economics of China’s Belt and Road Initiative” with guest speakers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at various locations on UVa Grounds. Details at uvachinabriproject.com/event. (434) 924-7453.
» Virginia Humanities hosts Sonya Donaldson presenting “Singing the Nation into Being,” a discussion on the digital project curating the performances of James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, at noon Tuesday. Philip Herrington of James Madison University presents “Desperately Seeking Scarlett: Searching for Tara in the Land of Gone with the Wind” at noon Nov. 19. 145 Ednam Drive. (434) 924-326.
» Virginia Native Plant Society hosts Melissa Hey presenting “Common Milkweed and Plant-Insect Interaction” during its meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. vnps.org/jefferson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.