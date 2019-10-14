Albemarle County Board of Supervisors White Hall District Candidates Forum, hosted by League of Women Voters, is from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library. (434) 227-3462.
Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidate Forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, is from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire. (434) 227-3264.
Arc of the Piedmont holds a Coffee & Chat — Virginia General Assembly Candidates Legislative Forum on Developmental Disabilities from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 1149 Rose Hill Drive. (434) 977-4002.
Blue Ridge Chapter of the United Nations Association hosts Allana Nelson of Digital Impact Alliance at the United Nations Foundation presenting ”Our Planet, Our Future” during its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church at 717 Rugby Road. una-usa-brc.avenue.org.
The Center hosts Charlottesville City School board member Juandiego R. Wade presenting “Eracism — What’s Happening in Our Schools” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
The Center for Biomedical Ethics and Humanities at the University of Virginia presents the Medical Center Hour with Jennifer Roe, Carolyn Schuyler and Amy Eichenberger presenting “Rx Gardens? New Perspectives on Human-Nature Engagement” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Pinn Hall conference center on UVa Grounds. (434) 924-5974.
Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club presents its monthly meeting with Ken Wallenborn speaking about aircraft accident cases from the USAF and FAA at noon Wednesday at Blue Ridge Café at 8315 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
Greene County holds the Getting to Know Your County Government series with Director of Social Services James Howard speaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Greene County Public Library at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 531-6824.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosts Harlem-based interdisciplinary artist Bayetè Ross Smith and Kevin McDonald, University of Virginia vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, presenting “Our Kind of People” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 409-1800.
League of Women Voters presents the Sunday seminar “Election Integrity” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 227-3264.
University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce presents the 2019 Fall Forum “The Business of Sports” with speakers including National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver, Carol Sawdye, Jonathan Mariner and Nicole Montgomery from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall on UVa Grounds. commerce.virginia.edu/forum2019. (434) 924-4150.
Virginia Humanities presents Hannah Wojciehowski presenting “Hunger: The Jamestown Background of Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’” from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 22. 145 Ednam Drive. virginiahumanities.org. (434) 924-3296.
