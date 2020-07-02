• Wildrock offers the Tiny Trail Adventure, a socially distanced 90-minute hike along the Discovery Loop Trail with Tiny World exhibits and interactive play spaces along the way, on Monday. Reservations are required and available at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.

 IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through Aug. 1. 522 Second St. SE. marketcentralonline.org (434) 465-5874.

• Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has reopened some of its facilities. All tennis courts are for open play only, no reservations; the parking lots at McIntire Park, Pen Park, Tonsler Park and Washington Park are open; athletic fields are open for instructional reservations only, no competition; the Sugar Hollow Reservoir, Charlottesville Skate Park and Meadowcreek Golf Course are open. Tee times are available by reservation. (434) 970-3260.

• Albemarle County has reopened some of its facilities. Playgrounds at Albemarle County schools and county parks are open, but not sanitized; shelters, picnic tables and grills are available for use; tennis and basketball courts are open for pick-up and non-organized play; athletic fields are open for pick-up and non-organized play; trails, open spaces and dog parks are open; and restrooms are sanitized daily. albemarle.org. (434) 243-7929.

