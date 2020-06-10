• Albemarle County Parks and Recreation has reopened some of its facilities. Playgrounds at Albemarle County schools and county parks are open but not sanitized; shelters, picnic tables and grills are available for use; tennis and basketball courts are open for pick-up and non-organized play; athletic fields are open for pick-up and non-organized play; trails, open spaces and dog parks are open; and restrooms are sanitized daily. albemarle.org. (434) 243-7929.
• Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has reopened some of its facilities. All tennis courts are for open play only, no reservations; the parking lots at McIntire Park, Pen Park, Tonsler Park and Washington Park are open; athletic fields are open for instructional reservations only, no competition; the Sugar Hollow Reservoir and Charlottesville Skate Park are open. Meadowcreek Golf Course opens on Saturday. Tee times will be available by reservation starting on Friday. (434) 970-3260.
• IX Art Park will offer a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through Aug. 1. 522 Second St. SE. marketcentralonline.org (434) 465-5874.
• Monticello has reopened the Saunders-Monticello Trail and Kemper Park from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. Gates will close promptly at 7 p.m. to allow adequate time for additional cleaning and trail maintenance. Face coverings are strongly recommended, A complete list of trail guidelines, maps, trail information and updates are available at monticello.org/trail. (434) 984-9800.
• Piedmont Virginia Community College announces the reopening of its tennis courts located at 400 County Road 338, on the main campus at the college. The courts are open to the public, and in adherence to the Governor’s Executive Order 65, paragraph A, sections 5 and 13, all patrons must “maintain 10 feet of physical distance, with the exception of incidental contact or contact between members of the same household. This applies during instruction and practice and during competitive events. Competition that involves close contact with other athletes must be avoided.” Violation of these regulations will result in the closing of the tennis courts. (434) 961-5448.
• Wildrock offers the Tiny Trail Adventure, a socially distanced 90-minute hike along the Discovery Loop Trail with Tiny World exhibits and interactive play spaces along the way on Monday. Reservations are required and available at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.
