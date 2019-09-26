» Active Aging Fair showcases the community resources available to seniors with vendors, provider representatives and speakers, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at The Center, 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Albemarle County’s 275th Anniversary will be celebrated with a special event that includes history talks by Andrea Douglas and Dede Smith from 11 a.m. to noon and Sara Bon-Harper from 1 to 2 p.m. and family friendly events including touch-a-truck, live music and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire. albemarle.org/275. (434) 296-5841.
» Hands Across the Appalachian Trail is celebrated by 14 local organizations with an event that includes music, food and stories of the Trail from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Humpback Rocks Visitors Center at Milepost 5.8 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. (540) 377-2377.
» Apple Festival, including food, games arts and crafts, bounce house, hayrides and corn maze, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Drumeller’s Orchard, 1130 Drumheller’s Orchard Lane in Lovingston. drumhellersorchard.com. (434) 263-5036.
» Brewbies Craft Beer Festival, benefiting Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and Keep A Breast, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Champion Brewing Company, 324 Sixth St. SE. brewbies.org/charlottesville. (434) 295-2739.
» Charlottesville Twelve 60th Anniversary Commemoration, 11 a.m. Saturday at Buford Middle School, 1000 Cherry Ave. (434) 202-0773.
» CureSearch Walk, benefiting children’s cancer research, 9 a.m. Saturday at The Park at UVa, 1015 Massie Road. curesearch.org. (240) 235-2211
» FLOW: The Rivanna River Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Darden Towe Park. flowfestival.weebly.com. (434) 977-4837.
» Fore Kids Golf Tournament, benefiting Piedmont CASA, 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lake Monticello Golf Course, 51 Bunker Blvd. in Palmyra. (434) 589-3075.
» Foxfield Family Day includes children’s activities and games, terrier races, pony races and a horse race, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Garth Road. (434) 293-9501.
» Free Fishing Days are offered from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone can fish free in public waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. All fishing regulations still apply. dgif.virginia.gov/freefishingdays.
» Paramount Theater hosts an advance screening of the Season 5 premiere episode of “Poldark,” 8 p.m. Friday. theparamount.net. (434) 979-1333.
» Quad County Business Summit for Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Orange counties, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Madison at the Mill, 323 N. Madison Road, Orange. qcbsummit.com. (540) 672-1238.
» Shenandoah National Park offers fee-free entry into the park in celebration of the National Public Lands Day on Saturday. (540) 999-3500.
» Tacos on Tuesday, benefiting All Blessings Flow, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Sarisand Tile, 1226 Harris St. (434) 964-4680.
ONGOING
» Albemarle Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center. (434) 531-2733.
» Charlottesville City Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through December. Water Street. (434) 970-3371.
» Children’s Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Forest Lakes South Farmers Market, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through October. 1650 Ashwood Blvd. (434) 531-2733.
» The Haven Pop-up Lunch Café, noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Suggested donation. 112 W. Market St. (434) 973-1234.
» Mount Eagle Baptist Church Farmers Market, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through October. 2419 Buck Island Road. (434) 962-4815.
» Nelson Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (804) 761-7581.
