» Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will be providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its National Memory Screening Program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday, beginning Monday. Screenings will be conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference in real time. The free program is open to everyone: there are no minimum age or insurance requirements. Appointments can be made by calling AFA at (866) 232-8484.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library partners with the Virginia Department of Health to serve as a reusable mask distribution center. Patrons will be able to receive free masks during JMRL’s curbside services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays at all branch locations. (434) 979-7151.

» Rivanna Solid Waste Authority holds Bulky Waste Amnesty Days at the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road. Tires are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3; furniture and mattresses from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19; and appliances from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 and Sept. 26. Household hazardous waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 10 and 11. Electronic waste is accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10. Details at rivanna.org. (434) 295-3306.

» Thomas Jefferson Health Department offers free drive-through COVID-19 testing from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Fleetwood Community Center at 1357 Crabtree Falls Highway in Massies Mill. Appointments are required and available by calling (434) 972-6261. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital will host free COVID-19 testing from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in July at Booker T. Washington Park on Preston Avene. Drive-through or walk-up testing is available at no cost. Preregistration is not required. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at 2050 Lambs Road offers free drive-through testing by appointment from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Schedule an appointment from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday or Tuesday by calling (434) 972-6261. Additional information is at vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites.

