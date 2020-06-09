City of Charlottesville personal property and real estate tax bill deadline has been extended to June 19. The City Hall Lobby will be reopened from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 to 19 for in-person payments. The city strongly encourages taxpayers who can use remote options to do so. Payments may be made by mail, by drop box, by phone at (866) 660-5185, or online at www.charlottesville.gov. After June 19, the lobby will close until City Hall is opened again to the general public. Visitors to City Hall the week of June 15-19 will enter the building through the Mall-side entrance. The lobby capacity will be closely monitored by staff to limit foot traffic and maintain social distancing standards. Visitors will exit through the 7th Street exit. All visitors to City Hall will be required to wear masks. If you have not received your tax statement, contact the City Treasurer’s Office by email at citytreas@charlottesville.gov or by phone at (434) 970-3146.
Piedmont Virginia Community College offers virtual Veterans Education and Transition Services information sessions designed for new military students interested in using VA Educational Benefits at PVCC. Attendees will receive assistance with the application process for admissions and VA educational benefits. Important information about military exceptions for residency requirements, financial aid, career services, disability services and credit for prior learning also will be covered. The information sessions will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon June 17 and June 24. Additional sessions are planned for July and August. Details and registration are at pvcc.edu/student-services/veteran-dependent-or-active-duty-military.
Piedmont Virginia Community College offers virtual "Getting Started" information sessions for prospective students. Participants will be introduced to degree and certificate programs and learn about the services and resources available to students. Sessions are held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 to 7 p.m. June 18. Additional sessions are held in July. Preregistration is required. To participate, sign up at pvcc.edu/outreach.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority offers Bulky Waste Amnesty Days at the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road. Electronic waste is accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and again on Oct. 10. Tires are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20 and Oct. 3; furniture and mattresses from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27 and Sept. 19; and appliances from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 and Sept. 26. Household hazardous waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 10 and 11. Details at rivanna.org. (434) 295-3306.
