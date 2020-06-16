• City of Charlottesville personal property and real estate tax bill deadline has been extended to Friday. The City Hall Lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday to facilitate in-person payments. The city strongly encourages taxpayers who are able to conduct their business using remote options to do so. Payments also may be made by mail, by drop box, by phone at (866) 660-5185 or online at www.charlottesville.gov. After Friday, the lobby will close until City Hall is opened again to the general public. Visitors to City Hall will be allowed to enter the building through the Mall-side entrance. The lobby capacity will be closely monitored by staff to limit foot traffic and maintain social distancing standards. Visitors will leave through the 7th Street exit. All visitors to City Hall will be required to wear masks. If you have not received your tax statement, please contact the City Treasurer’s Office by email at citytreas@charlottesville.gov or by phone at (434) 970-3146.
• Jefferson Madison Regional Library partners with the Virginia Department of Health to serve as a reusable mask distribution center. Patrons will be able to receive free masks during JMRL’s curbside services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays at all branch locations. (434) 979-7151.
• Piedmont Virginia Community College offers virtual Veterans Education and Transition Services information sessions via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and June 24 for new military students interested in using VA Educational Benefits at PVCC. Attendees will receive assistance with the application process for admissions and VA educational benefits. Important information about military exceptions for residency requirements, financial aid, career services, disability services and credit for prior learning also will be covered. Additional sessions are planned for July and August. Details and registration: pvcc.edu/student-services/veteran-dependent-or-active-duty-military.
• Piedmont Virginia Community College offers virtual "Getting Started" information sessions for prospective students. A session is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Participants will be introduced to degree and certificate programs and learn about the services and resources available to students. Additional sessions are scheduled in July. Preregistration is required. To participate, sign up at pvcc.edu/outreach.
• Rivanna Solid Waste Authority holds Bulky Waste Amnesty Days at the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road. Tires are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 3; furniture and mattresses from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27 and Sept. 19; and appliances from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 and Sept. 26. Household hazardous waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 10 and 11. Electronic waste is accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10. Details at rivanna.org. (434) 295-3306.
