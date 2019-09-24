» AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.
» Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP hosts the Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, with guest speaker Dr. Marcus L. Martin, at 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Doubletree Hotel, 990 Hilton Heights Road. albemarle-cvillenaacp.org. (434) 220-1493.
» Albemarle County hosts a community listening event on Housing Albemarle: A Community-Driven Policy to Address Our Current and Future Needs from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Albemarle County Office building-McIntire. albemarle.org. (434) 296-5832.
» Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
» American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Tuesday, and 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday, at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. A blood drive is held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at R.E. Lee Companies, 2811 Hydraulic Road. (434) 979-7143.
» Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA offers half off of the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats on each Monday in September. (434) 973-5959.
» Charlottesville City Council seeks residents through Nov. 8 to serve on Boards or Commissions. Details and a listing of openings are at charlottesville.org/boards. (434) 970-3113.
» Charlottesville Gas Energy Efficiency Program offers free home weatherization upgrades to income-qualified residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Homeowners and renters are eligible. Details are available at charlottesville.org/cgeep and (434) 970-3812.
» Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration seeks election officers for upcoming elections. New Election Officer Training is held on Oct. 12 and regular Election Officer Training is held Oct. 16 and 17. Training and election days are compensated. Details at (434) 970-3250.
» City of Charlottesville seeks submissions of trees through Oct. 4 to be used for the city’s Grand illumination event. Tree candidates are ideally 30 feet tall, fully branched on all sides, accessible by large equipment and nearing the end of its life. charlottesville.org/community/charlottesville-s-grand-illumination. (434) 970-3707.
» Crozet Master Plan Community Workshop is held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria of Western Albemarle High School in Crozet. (434) 296-5832.
» Foster Fuels holds the Spread the Warmth coat drive, collecting donations of gently used coats through Oct. 4, to be distributed at a local elementary school. Donations can be dropped off at 1251 Richmond Road, #102. (434) 975-2345.
» Junior League of Charlottesville accepts applications through Oct. 4 for its fall 2019 Community Grants program themed “Empowering Women Through Mentorship.” Details at jlcville.org/community/community-grants.
» Madison County Sheriff’s Office holds a free child car seat safety check from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Madison County Fire Department, 1223 N. Main St in Madison. (540) 948-5161.
» Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
» Piedmont Virginia Community College holds a Getting Started information session for prospective students, introducing PVCC’s degree and certificate programs and providing information on placement tests, student services and more from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center, Stanardsville. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
» Rivanna Solid Waste Authority accepts household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday; furniture and mattresses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5; appliances from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12, and tires from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center, 4576 Dick Woods Road. rivanna.org/hhw. Electronic waste, including computers, laptops, printers VCRs stereos and televisions, is accepted by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center, 4576 Dick Woods Road. Registration will begin Tuesday at rivanna.org/ewaste. (434) 977-2970
» St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosts a Learning Walk for prospective parents at 9 a.m. Wednesday for middle school grades 5 to 8. Register in advance at stab.org/admission-events. 799 Faulconer Drive. (434) 296-5106.
» Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
» The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. Details: thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.
