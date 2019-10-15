“Peter Rabbit Tales — Live on Stage”
6 p.m. Friday
Paramount Theater
Enchantment Theatre Company has based its theatrical production on three of Beatrix Potter’s timeless rabbit stories: “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” “The Tale of Benjamin Bunny” and “The Tale of Mr. Tod.” The family production follows rabbits Peter and Benjamin as they try to find and bring home Benjamin and Flopsy’s purloined baby bunnies. $14.75; $10.75 youths. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Family Weekend Choral Showcase
8 p.m. Friday
Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa
Here’s your chance to hear the University of Virginia’s University Singers, UVa Chamber Singers, Virginia Glee Club and Virginia Women’s Chorus on the same bill, just in time for Family Weekend. All of the ensembles will join forces for the finale to sing a featured song and a collection of beloved UVa songs; adding to the more than 200-voice throng will be alumni of the different choirs. KaeRenae Mitchell leads the Virginia Women’s Chorus, Frank Albinder is conductor for the Virginia GleeClub, and Michael Slon directs the University Singers and UVa Chamber Singers. $10; $5 students. music.virginia.edu; (434) 924-3052.
Twilight Tours Through Scottsville History
6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday (need starting time)
Scottsville Museum
Join a lamplit stroll through bygone Scottsville to learn more about people of the past and the roles they played in the town’s history, including Cyrus McCormick, George Bagby, Lottie Moon and Robert Coles. If you’d prefer an indoor performance that’s convenient for guests with accessibility needs, plan on catching the 2 p.m. Sunday show at Victory Hall at 401 Valley St. The outdoor tours will leave from the museum every 20 minutes. Your admission price helps the nonprofit museum preserve Scottsville’s storied past. $5. smuseum.avenue.org/.
Fall for a Rescue
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary in Louisa
Horses, ponies, donkeys and goats will be in the spotlight as part of a community fundraiser filled with education, games and fun. Billy Brockman will provide the music, and there will be goats available for kissing and donkeys for hugging. Learn how to adopt a horse. There also will be plenty of outdoor games, including giant yard checkers, giant yard Jenga, potato sack races, a cornhole tournament — and horseshoes. Free. (540) 842-1756.
Donktoberfest
Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Bold Rock Cider Meadow in Nellysford
If you didn’t get enough donkey time on Saturday, make plans to head to the largest donkey festival on the East Coast on Sunday. Donktoberfest is an annual event presented by Virginia Donkey Rescue, and it will bring food trucks, craft vendors and even a Donkey Dash Fun Run. Expect cider on tap and live music, too. Free. boldrock.com; (434) 361-1030.
Patricia Barber Trio
7 p.m. Sunday
First Presbyterian Church
Singer, composer and pianist Patricia Barber will be performing on the church’s rare Fazioli piano, accompanied by John Dietmier on drums and Larry Kohut on bass. Barber, whose albums include “Modern Cool” and “Higher,” won a Guggenheim fellowship in composition. $20; $15 paid Charlottesville Jazz Society supporters and $10 students. barbertrio.brownpaper tickets.com; (434) 249-6191.
An Evening with Elvis Costello and The Imposters
7 p.m. Wednesday
Sprint Pavilion
After spending the summer touring with Blondie, Costello and his band are heading to the Pavilion as a headliner. The “Just Trust” tour, which ends Nov. 26 in Milwaukee, teams Costello with Steve Nieve on keyboards, Pete Thomas on drums and Davey Faragher on bass and vocals. Singers Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee will join them. $99-$45. sprintpavilion.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.