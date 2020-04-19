Liver transplantation is the treatment of choice for both pediatric and adult patients suffering from end-stage liver disease and certain types of liver tumors. Unfortunately, the number of patients waiting for liver transplants far exceeds the number of livers available from deceased donors. Too often, patients are dying on the waiting list while they wait for livers from deceased donors.
One of the main strategies to overcome this shortage is the use of living donors, where a healthy individual donates a portion of his or her liver to someone in need.
When feasible, this approach has enormous benefits. If a patient can receive a liver from a living donor, then there is one additional liver from a deceased donor that can ultimately be used for someone else. In this way, we help to close the shortage. Second, and most importantly, the main advantage of using a living donor is that it speeds access to transplantation. Patients receiving living-donor liver transplantation are more likely to survive, based on avoiding or reducing the wait for their transplants. This is true for both adult and pediatric patients.
This advantage is even more pronounced for pediatric patients, because the number of deceased donors is much lower among pediatric patients than among adults. In addition, there is only a small portion of adult deceased donors who potentially can donate portions of their livers to pediatric recipients. Pediatric recipients who receive living liver donations not only get faster access to transplantation, but also better-quality organs and potentially donated livers that are better size matches.
As we commemorate Donate Life Month, I would encourage anyone who has the opportunity and desire to consider becoming a living liver donor.
For more information about living organ donation, visit uvahealth.com/services/transplant/living-donations.
