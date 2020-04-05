What steps should people take to protect themselves against trauma during outdoor activities?
As temperatures rise in the spring, the UVa Health Trauma Program usually will see an increase in outdoor activity-related injuries; it’s only natural to want to spend more time outdoors when the weather warms up. However, now more than ever, we need to practice safety when outside. The UVa trauma team would rather prevent injuries than treat them, and this is especially true as everyone battles COVID-19.
We reached out to Dr. John Davis, a UVa trauma surgeon, for some advice.
“There are a few key steps that people can take right now to protect themselves from injury when spending time outdoors,” he said. Here are some of his tips:
Safer choices
Walking and running are great outdoor exercises to participate in safely right now. Explore new neighborhoods and parts of town by going on a long walk or run; be sure to bring your water bottle along with you, maintain a safe 6 feet of distance from others and practice good hand hygiene. Map out safe new routes yourself, or try apps to find safe running and walking routes near you. If you do decide to ride a bike or an ATV, take extra safety precautions.
Alcohol, vehicles don’t mix
One of the greatest risk factors for a traumatic injury is alcohol consumption. Motorized vehicles and alcohol don’t mix. This isn’t just limited to cars, either; we also see lots of ATV (all-terrain vehicles, like four-wheelers) and motorcycle-related injuries that are associated with alcohol. Please refrain from drinking and operating any kind of motorized vehicle.
Seat belts, helmets
One of the best ways to protect yourself is to wear your seat belt in the car and to wear a helmet. Helmets are designed to reduce your risk of a devastating brain injury, so wear one properly if you’re participating in an activity that calls for one, such as skating, biking or horseback riding.
Dr. Jeff Young, trauma director at UVa Health, encourages the public to help out your local hospitals by donating blood. Call the American Red Cross to donate, as it faces shortages as a result of canceled blood drives.
As your local Level I Trauma Center, we ask that everyone do his or her part to avoid taking excess risks at this time. We’re always here to care for you, but please take care of yourself and your loved ones by playing it safe outside. Together, we can be there for each other.
For more information, visit uvahealth.com/services/emergency-services.
