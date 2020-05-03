Autologous or “free-flap” breast reconstruction uses your own tissue to reconstruct your breast after a mastectomy. Tissue is typically taken from areas with extra skin and fat, and our preferred donor site is the lower abdomen.
Plastic surgeons typically perform DIEP (deep inferior epigastric artery perforator) flap reconstruction for the vast majority of our patients. The operation involves carefully dissecting out the flap blood vessels along their course through your abdominal muscle (your “six-pack” muscle).
To preserve your abdominal function and core strength, we avoid taking any muscle with the flap and spare the motor nerves. The DIEP blood vessels are then disconnected and the flap is transferred to your chest. Using high-powered magnification and very small stitches, we restore blood supply to the abdominal tissue by connecting the DIEP flap blood vessels to the internal mammary vessels next to your sternum. The flap is then put in place and secured to provide a natural breast shape tailored to your individual chest.
Comparing implant-based vs. free flap breast reconstruction
Advantages of free-flap breast reconstruction include:
• Patients typically have higher satisfaction over time with a more natural result.
• Borrowing excess lower abdominal tissue also flattens your abdomen.
• Better tolerates radiation if needed for treatment of breast cancer.
• Significantly less long-term “maintenance,” such as additional imaging and the potential risk of an implant rupture.
• Does not require tissue expansion, which involves weekly clinic visits for two to three months in order to stretch the skin enough for permanent silicone implant placement.
• Avoids any risk of breast implant-associated lymphoma (although the lymphoma risk with implants is extremely low).
• Lower long-term maintenance and fewer postoperative clinic visits mean fewer visits to the doctor, which is especially important for patients who live further away from their reconstructive surgeon.
Disadvantages of free-flap breast reconstruction include:
• A more involved initial procedure. It typically takes about four to six hours for a free-flap construction of one breast and six to eight hours for free-flap reconstruction of both breasts, compared with three to four hours an for implant-based reconstruction.
• Longer recovery time. Patients typically stay in the hospital for two to three days after flap surgery with a longer overall recovery time of six to eight weeks, compared with an overnight stay and three to five weeks of recovery time with implants.
• More scarring. You will have scars on your breast(s) and also across your lower abdomen.
• There is a very small chance of flap failure (1 to 2%), which will involve re-operation if this were to occur.
DIEP flaps are a great option for breast reconstruction in most cases, but, unfortunately, not all women are candidates. Extensive prior abdominal surgery, significant chronic diseases or other factors may limit our ability to offer free-flap breast reconstruction.
There is no one right answer for breast reconstruction, and it will depend on many individual factors. Therefore, you should discuss your goals and circumstances with your surgeons to figure out the best option for you. Breast reconstruction is a team effort, and we are here to help guide you through the process.
For more information, visit uvahealth.com/services/plastic-surgery/breast-reconstruction.
Dr. JT Stranix is a plastic surgeon at UVa Health System.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.