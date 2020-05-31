What are the key factors for older patients in protecting and maintaining their health, and how can geriatricians help?
Polypharmacy
Polypharmacy means taking multiple medications — often four or more medicines. Geriatricians know that polypharmacy isn’t always bad; multiple medications may be necessary. If you’ve had a heart attack, you might be on four medications or more, and that’s appropriate. But about half of older adults take at least one medication that's not necessary or no longer needed.
Talk with your doctor about periodically reviewing what you’re taking to make sure each medication is still right for you and that you’re still taking the correct dose. A geriatrician also can consult with you and your primary care physician to help review your medications and identify if any may be causing problems or are unnecessary.
Atypical is typical
You know your body better than anyone. Pay attention to what your body is telling you and how you are feeling. Studies have shown that the “classic” symptoms of medical conditions may not be present in older people. For example, someone in his or her 90s may develop new dizziness and fall. This may be the only indication that something serious may be going on.
As one of my mentors in geriatrics would say, "You don’t get old quickly." If new symptoms arise, talk to your doctor about them to make sure it’s not a sign of a new medical condition. A geriatrician also can consult with you and your primary care physician to look into new symptoms and help to determine if there are new conditions that need to be addressed.
Talk with your healthcare team
While COVID-19 infection is on all of our minds, it’s easy to overlook that chronic conditions are still occurring. Managing your medical condition in a pandemic is not easy and can present new challenges. Continue to follow up with your doctor, either in person or via telemedicine visits. It’s still important to keep your routine follow-up visits on track as much as possible.
Stay connected with your community
Social isolation is a risk factor for poor health outcomes in older patients. In the time of COVID-19, while social distancing is important to decrease spread of the virus, we still need to minimize social isolation. So how can we balance practicing social distancing with decreasing social isolation?
It may sound counterintuitive, but it’s important to get creative. What would you have been doing? Can you do that online? You can use technology to connect, but you don’t have to; landlines and flip phones work well, too. Call friends or neighbors who are alone. You don’t need to have all the answers when you call — just be there to listen and connect.
This is a great opportunity to develop an intergenerational dialogue, learning and sharing wisdom with others. A key component of geriatric medicine is to help our patients avoid social isolation. Geriatricians connect with many local agencies and volunteers who can help you avoid social isolation.
For more information about geriatrics care at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/primary-care/geriatrics.
Dr. Laurie Archbald-Pannone is a geriatrician with UVa Health.
