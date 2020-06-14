Most joint replacements are performed for advanced arthritis, which can be a painful and disabling condition.
Before scheduling a joint replacement, the first step in treatment for arthritis should be some type of non-surgical approach. The surgeon and patient should discuss whether exercise, weight loss, medications, injections or bracing could potentially reduce the patient's symptoms. If the symptoms are severe and persist despite these measures, then surgery may be considered.
The surgeon and patient then will assess whether joint replacement surgery would be likely to help the patient's condition. There are many factors for the surgeon and a patient to discuss when considering a course of treatment, including a patient's overall medical health, along with work or family commitments.
The decision to move forward with a joint replacement is a major one and is not always straightforward. If the surgeon feels joint replacement is a reasonable option, the decision to proceed ultimately rests with the patient. Patients also need to consider where they will have their joint replacements performed. Research has shown consistently that better joint replacement outcomes are associated with surgeons who frequently perform these procedures at hospitals that perform a large number of joint replacement surgeries.
For most patients, the improvement in quality of life after joint replacement is substantial. The pain and disability of arthritis can affect patients' lives in many ways, including how they feel both physically and psychologically. With reduced pain and improved function, most patients are able to return to a healthier and more active lifestyle. Nine out of 10 patients say they would have the same surgery again to treat their arthritis.
For more information about joint replacement options at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/joint-replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.