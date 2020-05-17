Why is it important for children to continue seeing their pediatricians, even during COVID-19?
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all been asked to stay at home and observe social distancing to prevent and curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Many are asking if it is important for children to be seeing their pediatricians — and if it is safe.
It is important for infants and children to continue to see their doctors for well visits, to be checked during illnesses or injuries and to continue to receive care for ongoing illnesses.
Pediatricians and family physicians in our area, including those at UVa Health, are taking great efforts to care for children safely during this time, including transitioning visits to telemedicine visits when appropriate. However, not all visits can be done with telemedicine. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends: “In-person visits should occur whenever possible and are necessary for vital services like comprehensive physical exams; laboratory testing; hearing, vision and oral health screenings; fluoride varnish and immunizations.”
Well visits provide the opportunity for your child’s doctor to assess infants and children during critical stages of development, ensure appropriate growth and nutrition, and protect them by administering immunizations. COVID-19 is not the only infection risk for our children. In fact, infections like measles and pertussis (whooping cough) could be more life threatening. The HIB (Hemophilus influenza B) and pneumococcal immunizations help to protect our children against meningitis and pneumonia.
Virginia requires certain immunizations for participation in public education. Many immunizations need to be administered at certain intervals, and delaying them may put your child behind schedule on immunizations needed to enroll in school.
Children will continue to get sick during this time, whether it’s a new cold, a concerning fever, an injury, or an ongoing medical issue that requires care. You should call your pediatrician’s office for guidance to see if it is something that needs to be seen in the office or if a telemedicine visit will work.
Pediatricians are taking many steps to ensure that their patients are kept safe when they need to come to the office. At UVa Health, for example, we are working to eliminate the waiting room by allowing you to wait in your car and calling you when your child is ready to go in the exam room. Your doctor and their staff are using personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning the areas between patients. At UVa, you will be asked screening questions about symptoms, asked that you not bring extra visitors to the visit and that all wear masks.
It is important for your children to continue to see their pediatricians for their well care, immunizations and sick visits during the COVID-19 outbreak. Call their offices. They are dedicated to caring for your infants, children and teens safely during this unusual and stressful time. For more information, visit childrens.uvahealth.com.
