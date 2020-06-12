• Jefferson-Madison Regional Library hosts Erin Clabough presenting the virtual Parenting with Neuroscience program for parents to help their children develop empathy, creativity, and self-control. A presentation on Empathy is from 10 to 11 a.m. June 26, and a presentation on self-control is from 10 to 11 a.m. July 10. Advance registration for the Zoom webinar is required at jmrl.org. A link to the presentation on empathy on June 12 is also available at the library website.
• The Center continues to offer various classes through the Zoom meeting platform. Elder Law with Doris Gelbman will discuss estate planning and probate from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; Gerry Gorman presents "Meditation — Living Life Fully" from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday; Ron Farmer, president of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Triad SALT Council, presents "Don't Become a Victim of Fraud, Scams or Elder Abuse" from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday; the Financial Wellness Series in Partnership with CFA Institute presents "Understanding Credit and Reducing Your Debt" from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; and An Introduction to The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Living Shorelines and Urban Restoration is from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Details and registration are at thecentercville.org/calendar. (434) 974-7756.
• Piedmont Virginia Community College offers virtual Veterans Education and Transition Services information sessions designed for new military students interested in using VA Educational Benefits at PVCC. Sessions will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and June 24. Additional sessions will be in July and August. Attendees will receive assistance with the application process for admissions and VA educational benefits. Important information about military exceptions for residency requirements, financial aid, career services, disability services and credit for prior learning also will be covered. Details and registration are at pvcc.edu/student-services/veteran-dependent-or-active-duty-military.
• Piedmont Virginia Community College offers virtual "Getting Started" information sessions for prospective students. A session is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Additional sessions are set for July. Participants will be introduced to degree and certificate programs and learn about the services and resources available to students. Preregistration is required. To participate, sign up at pvcc.edu/outreach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.