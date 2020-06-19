• Jefferson-Madison Regional Library hosts Erin Clabough presenting the virtual Parenting with Neuroscience program for parents to help their children develop empathy, creativity and self-control. A presentation on Empathy is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday and a presentation on Self-Control is from 10 to 11 a.m. July 10. Advance registration for the Zoom webinar is required at jmrl.org. A link to the presentation on Empathy that occurred June 12 is also available at the library website.
• The Center continues to offer various classes through the Zoom meeting platform. Iceland: The Land of Fire and Ice is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday; the Current Events Talk — Tax Reform: What is the Solution? is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; Rome: A Panoramic Tour with Olga is from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday; and Living in the Nuclear Age is from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday. Details and registration are at thecentercville.org/calendar. (434) 974-7756.
• Piedmont Virginia Community College offers virtual Veterans Education and Transition Services information sessions via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday for new military students interested in using VA Educational Benefits at PVCC. Attendees will receive assistance with the application process for admissions and VA educational benefits. Important information about military exceptions for residency requirements, financial aid, career services, disability services and credit for prior learning will also be covered. Additional sessions are held in July and August. Details and registration are at pvcc.edu/student-services/veteran-dependent-or-active-duty-military.
