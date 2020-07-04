» The University of Virginia awarded the prestigious Sky Alland Scholarship to Mary Blankemeier, an engineering student, varsity runner and non-profit cofounder. The award, which covers the next academic year’s full tuition and fees, recognizes a rising fourth-year who demonstrates leadership, achievement, enterprising spirit, humility and devotion to the University. Blankemeier, the first School of Engineering recipient in the scholarship’s 26-year history, studies systems engineering with minors in computer science and applied math. Blankemeier also earned a spot on the UVa Women’s Track & Field team as a walk-on athlete and used her passion for running to co-found Run Your City, a non-profit devoted to giving children of all socioeconomic and ability levels the character, confidence and good health that come from an inclusive team running experience.
» The Virginia Outdoor Writers Association Inc. awarded the Collegiate Undergraduate Award for Third-Place Essay to Matthew Mehfoud, a student at the University of Virginia, for his essay, “Worldly Contrasts.” The contest is sponsored by Dominion Energy and Cooperative Living Magazine.
» Brian Dunn of Ruckersville, a student at William Monroe High School, received a Worth M. Hudson Scholarship awarded by the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. Alex Pomeroy, an Orange County High School student, received a $1,000 Gertrude Winston Memorial Scholarship. Recipients were chosen based on a competitive screening process that considers financial need, academic achievement and community involvement.
» Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has recognized several local students as 2020 Community Scholarship recipients. Audrey Cruey, of Madison County High School, plans to study law at the University of Virginia; James Deane, of Orange County High School, plans to study architecture at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg; Valerie Hernandez-Cervantes, of William Monroe High School, plans to study nursing at Shenandoah University; Liliana Kelley-Wagner, of Louisa County, is a student at Sweet Briar College, where she studies engineering; and Taylor Talley, of Louisa County High School, plans to study political science at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. These students have been recognized for their dedication to excellence in learning and community service.
» Tenaska Virginia Partners L.P., owner of Tenaska Virginia Generating Station near Scottsville, has awarded a total of $6,000 in college scholarships to four Fluvanna County High School seniors. Rachel Hoefner, daughter of Donna Hoefner of Palmyra; Alisha Hunsaker, daughter of Megan and Nathan Hunsaker of Keswick; Ryan Peters, son of Jackie and Bill Peters of Kents Store; and Margarette Wentz, daughter of Kim and Brad Wentz of Palmyra, were recognized for demonstrating good character, academic achievement and leadership.
» Local students attending Mary Baldwin University are recipients of the university’s Capstone Awards, which recognize excellence in undergraduate research and scholarship. Victoria Moore of Mineral received the Top Honors: Posters II for “The Effect of Levonorgestrel on Breast Cancer Progression,” and Eleanor Hilgart of Charlottesville received the 2020-21 Advisory Board of Visitors Capstone Senior Project Fellowship for “The effect of a biological scaffold in combination with basic fibroblast growth factor on wound healing activity of mouse fibroblasts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.