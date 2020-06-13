» Ella Thomas of Ruckersville has earned a $15,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College, in Reading, Pennsylvania. The William Monroe High School graduate is interested in pre-medical, general biology and biochemistry studies in college.
» Several local residents have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Kaitlyn Johnson of Locust Grove, Kaytlan Soriano of Ruckersville and Zachary Zwahl of Charlottesville were initiated at Radford University. Emma Gilbert of Barboursville, Jacqueline Inge of Crozet, Emily Baker and Kendall Baker of Palmyra and Kelly Sadel of Bumpass were initiated at James Madison University. Grace Walton of Crozet was initiated at Longwood University. Mary Cooper of Louisa was initiated at Eastern Kentucky University.
» Fluvanna County High School seniors have earned $1,000 college scholarships awarded by the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. Brooke Nazar, Rachel Hoefner and Malena Stallared of Palmyra and Alisha Hunsaker of Keswick were honored. The students were eligible for consideration because their parents are members of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. Scholarship recipients were chosen based on a competitive screening process that considers financial need, academic achievement and community involvement.
» St. Anne’s-Belfield School sophomore Tyler Brown has been selected as a Pritzker Engineering Early Distinction Award winner by the University of Chicago. Recommended by Bob Troy, St. Anne’s-Belfield School’s grades 9-12 science department chair, Brown was identified as having exceptional intellectual promise in the sciences and a passion for innovation. As an award winner, if Brown enrolls in the University of Chicago, he will be awarded a merit scholarship of $25,000 per year for four years, for a total of $100,000, and be guaranteed funding for two summer internships or research.
» Anna Hockman of Brightwood was recognized for academic achievement during Lebanon Valley College’s virtual inquiry and spring awards celebration. The awards recognize excellence in natural sciences, social sciences and humanities. Hockman, a graduate of Liberty High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in business administration and creative arts at The Valley. Hockman also won the Art & Visual Culture Student-of-Promise Award.
